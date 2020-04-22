All apartments in Seattle
4025 Stone Way N

4025 Stone Way North · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
A new urban living space is here! 4025 Stone Way has unique, affordable dwellings with sustainably-built features in the heart of the Fremont neighborhood. With its central location, 4025 Stone provides convenient access to Seattle’s vibrate neighborhoods: Fremont, Wallingford, Ballard, and Queen Anne. Just minutes away from convenient transportation, fun restaurants and PCC, Fremont is the perfect place to call home. With units types ranging from 2 bedroom, 1 bedroom, and studio apartments 4025 Stone has the perfect fit and any renter. Amenities: Bike storage, rooftop deck, pet-friendly, European design, full kitchens, stainless steel appliances including microwaves & dishwasher, modern finishes, luxury vinyl flooring, washer/dryer, high speed internet, close to Gas Works Park, Seattle Pacific University, Woodlawn Park Zoo, and PCC Community Market, Easy access to I-5 and 99. A new urban living space is here! Be one of the first to enjoy all the 4025 Stone has to offer, a unique, affordable dwellings with sustainably-built features in the heart of the Fremont neighborhood. With its central location, 4025 Stone provides convenient access to Seattle’s vibrate neighborhoods: Fremont, Wallingford, Ballard, and Queen Anne. Just minutes away from convenient transportation, fun restaurants and PCC, Fremont is the perfect place to call home. With units types ranging from 2 bedroom, 1 bedroom, and studio apartments 4025 Stone has the perfect fit and any renter. Amenities: Bike storage, rooftop deck, pet-friendly, European design, full kitchens, stainless steel appliances including microwaves & dishwasher, modern finishes, luxury vinyl flooring, washer/dryer, high speed internet, additional storage lockers, close to Gas Works Park, Seattle Pacific University, Woodlawn Park Zoo, and PCC Community Market, Easy access to I-5 and 99. All units feature: full kitchens and modern design with European design, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances including microwaves & dishwasher, luxury vinyl flooring, washer/dryer, and high speed internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Stone Way N have any available units?
4025 Stone Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Stone Way N have?
Some of 4025 Stone Way N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Stone Way N currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Stone Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Stone Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Stone Way N is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Stone Way N offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Stone Way N offers parking.
Does 4025 Stone Way N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 Stone Way N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Stone Way N have a pool?
No, 4025 Stone Way N does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Stone Way N have accessible units?
No, 4025 Stone Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Stone Way N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Stone Way N has units with dishwashers.
