Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3

3423 West Government Way · No Longer Available
Location

3423 West Government Way, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
Discovery Park Condo - Live in the Woods! Private! - This is a one of a kind condo just - STEPS FROM DISCOVERY PARK and your back door opens up to a green belt area. You can enjoy all wildlife from your living room! The condo is next to Kiwanis Ravine, an urban forest and wildlife corridor that is home to Seattles largest nesting colony of Great Blue Herons.

Bright and sunny with lots of windows - this remodeled first floor one bedroom condo in one of the most desirable Magnolia neighborhoods! Top of the line kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances with an induction range by Wolf, new counters and cabinets, and new luxury vinyl flooring. Newly remodeled bathroom to match the beautiful kitchen!

Enjoy the stimulating atmosphere that Magnolia has to offer with its various shopping facilities, dining hubs, coffee shops, off leash dog runs at Magnolia Manor, a grassy area located around a restricted-access reservoir, and recreational facilities. Steps to Discovery Park which features everything from hiking trails, protected tidal beaches to meadow lands, sea cliffs and active sand dunes. Like to golf? Close to Interbay Golf Course, Whole Foods, 10 minute walk to the Ballard Locks, 10 minute drive to downtown Seattle, close to bus lines and much more.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent
~Tenants to maintain patio area
~ Lease term is 16 months
~One covered parking spot included in rent
~One large storage unit included in rent

(RLNE2731675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 have any available units?
3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 have?
Some of 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
