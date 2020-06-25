3423 W. Government Way, Apt 3

Amenities

Discovery Park Condo - Live in the Woods! Private! - This is a one of a kind condo just - STEPS FROM DISCOVERY PARK and your back door opens up to a green belt area. You can enjoy all wildlife from your living room! The condo is next to Kiwanis Ravine, an urban forest and wildlife corridor that is home to Seattles largest nesting colony of Great Blue Herons.



Bright and sunny with lots of windows - this remodeled first floor one bedroom condo in one of the most desirable Magnolia neighborhoods! Top of the line kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances with an induction range by Wolf, new counters and cabinets, and new luxury vinyl flooring. Newly remodeled bathroom to match the beautiful kitchen!



Enjoy the stimulating atmosphere that Magnolia has to offer with its various shopping facilities, dining hubs, coffee shops, off leash dog runs at Magnolia Manor, a grassy area located around a restricted-access reservoir, and recreational facilities. Steps to Discovery Park which features everything from hiking trails, protected tidal beaches to meadow lands, sea cliffs and active sand dunes. Like to golf? Close to Interbay Golf Course, Whole Foods, 10 minute walk to the Ballard Locks, 10 minute drive to downtown Seattle, close to bus lines and much more.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent

~Tenants to maintain patio area

~ Lease term is 16 months

~One covered parking spot included in rent

~One large storage unit included in rent



