112 Apartments for rent in White Center, WA

White Center Neighborhoods

White Center's geography is part of what makes the community so famous. Its relatively tiny jumble of densely packed streets overlaps the metropolitan boundaries of three different areas: Seattle, Burien and unincorporated parts of King County. In 2010, Burien successfully brought its section of White Center into its fold, although you would never know there had been a change by walking its streets. White Center neighborhoods remain distinctively their own off-beat examples of a community with its own personal image.

North White Center (unincorporated sections): White Center's start began in the vicinity of what is now 16th Avenue SW and Roxbury and has remained the main commercial district. It has also remained the heartbeat of this community. Residents are fond of pointing out the diversity and cooperative spirit that has made this area so successful. The multicultural landscape lends to the variety of restaurants, stores and support networks, which includes a neighborhood house and a community development association.

South White Center (Burien): South White Center lacks the hustle and bustle of the developed commercial district, but it has its pockets of favorite living areas. Tree-lined cul de sacs in the southwest part of this neighborhood are great places to start your apartment search, with units that include the occasional one-bedroom apartment for rent. It's conveniently close to State Route 509, which hooks up with the downtown Seattle area, as well as Burien central and Sea Tac.