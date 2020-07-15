112 Apartments for rent in White Center, WA

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Avenues
10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 206-552-3118 for more information.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
11050 16th Ave SW-B104
11050 16th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Please call or text at 206-498-9908 for more information. Shorewood Apartments is conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. With easy access to I-5, 99, and 509 Shorewood is just minutes to Seattle.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
10040 19th Avenue Southwest
10040 19th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1440 sqft
2 stories, Single Family House - No shared walls- 1 car garage + ample off street parking. Cute yard! This home has been upgraded with brand new flooring throughout + all fresh paint.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
$
18 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Delridge
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Delridge
9446 5th Ave SW #202
9446 5th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
840 sqft
Highland Park area top floor corner unit rental - Available now! Highland Park area top floor corner unit rental. Very spacious, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 840 square foot, kitchen with oven/range and fridge.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
3931 SW 97th St
3931 Southwest 97th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
630 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new architect designed ADU unit available now! This 2-bedroom -1 bath basement apartment is located in the attractive Fauntleroy neighborhood in West Seattle.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
10843 35th Ave SW
10843 35th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2210 sqft
10843 35th Ave SW Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Arbor Heights. - Turn key remodeled 2 story Arbor Heights home tucked away atop private driveway above non-arterial part of 35th.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
11253 37 Ave SW
11253 37th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1040 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath, single story house located just minutes from Lincoln Park.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Delridge
8412 Delridge Way SW
8412 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
913 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath SW Seattle Area Rent: $1500.00 (Last month's rent is required) Deposit: $700.00 Resident Pays Utilities Application Fee: $40.00 per application 1 off street, reserved parking space per apt.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Arbor Heights
9807 32nd Ave SW
9807 32nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
740 sqft
9807 32nd Ave SW Available 06/06/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - West Seattle - Available 6/6 - just in time to enjoy the summer in your lovely and large backyard! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow -- located minutes from Westwood Village.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
13045 6th Ave S
13045 6th Avenue South, Burien, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Burien - 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath with a large finished lower unit - Huge 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath with a large finished lower unit. This conveniently located home is a stones throw from Highway 99, Highway 509, downtown Burien, and downtown Seattle.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Salmon Creek
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, 07-04
11801 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities (water/sewer/garbage)- $60 Application Fee: $40 per adult Pet Deposit (Refundable)- $300 Pet Fee (Non-Refundable)- $100 Pet Rent- $35 (maximum of 2) Attached Garage access Renter's Insurance required Please call or text 971-708-3886 for
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
5 Units Available
Delridge
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
Close to wooded areas and parks. Each apartment features a surveillance system and controlled access. Large private patios or balconies. Near South Seattle Community College and the grocery stores.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Columbia City
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
842 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
8 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Delridge
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Genesee
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
Brighton
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1042 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,485
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
6 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
City GuideWhite Center
"White Center had the reputation of being just outside the boundary of the civilized world." White Center poet, Richard Hugo (1923-1982)

White Center, a 2.5 square-mile community in Seattle's tightly packed southside, is proof that not every fight (or competition for that matter) has to be settled with a fight. In 1918, two eager investors made a coin toss that would ultimately decide a part of Seattle's future. George White and his pal Hiram Green agreed to toss for the right to name the small growing neighborhood. During a time when a trolley car route defined the success of an outlying neighborhood, being able to claim the namesake of a new community was an important stamp of notoriety for a real estate developer. But being gentlemen and wise investors, White and Green kept to civil discourse and flipped for the choice. George White won the coin toss and ceremoniously named the semi-rural area White Center. He also managed to route the Seattle trolley past its doors, which effectively put White Center on the proverbial real estate map.

Moving to White Center

Housing ranges from single detached homes to apartments, some of which are within walking distance of the commercial center. Other housing options to consider include a condo for rent or a private house for lease. Some houses in White Center may offer attached apartments with paid utilities as well.

Before moving, be sure you have all the correct documentation with you to secure a place: your ID, previous pay stubs, letters of reference and a security deposit are good places to start.

White Center Neighborhoods

White Center's geography is part of what makes the community so famous. Its relatively tiny jumble of densely packed streets overlaps the metropolitan boundaries of three different areas: Seattle, Burien and unincorporated parts of King County. In 2010, Burien successfully brought its section of White Center into its fold, although you would never know there had been a change by walking its streets. White Center neighborhoods remain distinctively their own off-beat examples of a community with its own personal image.

North White Center (unincorporated sections): White Center's start began in the vicinity of what is now 16th Avenue SW and Roxbury and has remained the main commercial district. It has also remained the heartbeat of this community. Residents are fond of pointing out the diversity and cooperative spirit that has made this area so successful. The multicultural landscape lends to the variety of restaurants, stores and support networks, which includes a neighborhood house and a community development association.

South White Center (Burien): South White Center lacks the hustle and bustle of the developed commercial district, but it has its pockets of favorite living areas. Tree-lined cul de sacs in the southwest part of this neighborhood are great places to start your apartment search, with units that include the occasional one-bedroom apartment for rent. It's conveniently close to State Route 509, which hooks up with the downtown Seattle area, as well as Burien central and Sea Tac.

Living in White Center

Hiram Green didn't do so badly, either: his willingness to flip for what today would amount to the governing stake in Internet broadcasting allowed him to purchase five profitable acres at its center that later became the area's key landmark. And while White Center's history can't always be said to have been as genteel as White and Green's deal, their handshake has become a symbol of what is today, a vibrant, cooperative and multicultural community.

The City of Seattle is currently considering annexing the rest of the community -- a move that seems imminently practical to many residents, since their addresses are technically listed as Seattle. White Center is sometimes referred to as North Highline, an unincorporated area that still retains many of the interesting buildings of its past, like one of Hiram Green's early developments, the Southgate Roller Rink (since renamed the Southgate Event Center).

Become a tourist for a day

Take a stroll down the commercial center of the community. Take in some ethnic cuisine, browse the stores and enjoy the flavor. It's unlike many other parts of Seattle.

Pack light and leave locked

Etiquette in White Center is the same as in any other big city neighborhoods: don't leave irreplaceable valuables in your car overnight or unlocked. It's just common sense.

Prepare for the wet stuff

There's a reason why it's blindingly green around here, and that's the rain. Gray skies and light drizzle come and go during the summer, but so does the hot sun, so prepare for surprising bursts of beauty. You'll notice that people get a little crazy when they see the sun -- a healthy response after those wetter winter occasions. Singing and dancing in the sunshine is to be expected.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in White Center?
Apartment Rentals in White Center start at $650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around White Center?
Some of the colleges located in the White Center area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to White Center?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to White Center from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

