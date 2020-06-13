AL
Last updated June 13 2020

91 Apartments for rent in Bremerton, WA

Manette
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.

1 Unit Available
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
716 sqft
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your kayak/small boat.

2114 SW Nautical St
2114 SW Nautical St, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1900 sqft
3 bedroom Bremerton/Port Orchard home - Vaulted entry, 9 foot ceilings, gas fireplace with built in shelving - Kitchen features granite counters and walk-in pantry - 5 piece master bath with walk-in closet - Bonus loft area perfect for reading or

2408 15th St
2408 15th Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Updated kitchen and baths. Floor plan offers a Master on the main floor w/attached bath, upper floor has 2 bedrooms and bonus room. Fully finished room in basement can make a nice office or game room.

1943 Northeast Barnett Street
1943 Northeast Barnett Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
East Bremerton duplex offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a great location convenient to community of Manette, shopping centers, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and transit lines. Newer carpet, custom closet organizer in master bedroom.

1742 Anderson St
1742 Anderson Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Very nice duplex unit in Bremerton. - Recently remodeled 3bdr/1bth duplex unit. All appliances are included. Washer/dryer. Laminate floors in living room, kitchen and hall way. Granite kitchen counter tops. Yard care included in rent.

2420 Yulan Walk
2420 Yulan Walk, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2323 sqft
2420 Yulan Walk Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home in the Ridge! - New "The Ridge" community in Manette area of Bremerton. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2323 sq.ft.

234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2
234 Lafayette Avenue South, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
234 S Lafayette Ave 1/2 Available 06/15/20 Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath Lower Unit w/View! - *PENDING APPLICATION* Don't miss out on this 1 bed 1 bath lower unit in Bremerton! Extremely close to the shipyard and a view of the water from the front door! Newer

2402 Seringa Ave
2402 Seringa Ave, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1987 sqft
2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.

1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.

1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1431 Burwell Street
1431 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Large home just outside of PSNS and close to Bremerton Ferry - Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Bremerton. House has turn of the century charm with built ins throughout.

641 Ford Ave
641 Ford Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
981 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home overlooking the city!! - Charming, updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house with attached garage off the basement. House is perched up on a hill overlooking the city.

2423 Veldee Ave
2423 Veldee Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1363 sqft
2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton.

1737 N Callow Ave
1737 North Callow Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
3-bedroom 2-bathroom home. Walking distance from PSNS, Olympic College, Safeway, Kitsap Way.

2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.

140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit A
140 Cambrian Avenue South, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom in Navy Yard City - 1 bed 1 bath home with large eat in kitchen, large bedroom with double closets and full bath. Fresh paint and flooring. Lower storage area, covered parking and laundry area.

400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.

3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
698 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Bremerton

2369 Southwest Siskin Circle
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2431 sqft
Located in The Ridge near McCormick Woods this large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. Featuring a separate family and living room, custom paint through out and lots of natural light.

1710 W Sunn Fjord Ln Unit K-310
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 Bed Condo with WATER VIEW! - Come enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.

Median Rent in Bremerton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bremerton is $756, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $979.
Studio
$620
1 Bed
$756
2 Beds
$979
3+ Beds
$1,398
City Guide: Bremerton
Life in Bremerton
Speaking of Seattle’s proximity to Bremerton, we should mention the ferry that connects the two. The ferry carries both walk-on passengers and cars through the Puget Sound waterways, past Bainbridge Island to Seattle in about 55 minutes. During rush hour, you’ll need to get to the ferry terminal about an hour before your boat leaves. It’s not the fastest way to travel, but it is incredibly helpful to those looking to keep city work away from home life.

But we’re not here to help you with your commute now are we? Heck no. We’re here to help you find a sweet apartment in Bremerton, Washington, so let’s get to it!

What’s your pleasure when it comes to the type of neighborhood? Since Bremerton is just about surrounded by water, perhaps you’re seeking a view of the wet stuff? If so, check out the Sinclair View Apartments for rent, located just a short walk to the waterside shops and eateries. You can snag a one-bedroom place here for $895 a month, but vacancies don’t last too long so act fast.

While it isn’t located on the waterfront, the Panorama Apartment offers water views for $805 to $1,210 a month and tiny security deposits.

The official median rent in Bremerton is $740 a month and you’ll find the lower cost apartments in West Bremerton. In fact, you can rent a cute, cat-friendly duplex here for $685, or a studio apartment one block from Olympic College for $550. East Bremerton offers a range of apartment styles and prices. Plan on spending from $700 to over $1,000 to live in this part of town.

Pet-friendly apartments are scattered across Bremerton. Studios on 14th Avenue South allow pets, only charge $575 a month and they offer a move-in special. If you and the pooch need a larger place, take a look at the one and two bedroom apartment rentals in that area that rent for between $725 and $1,025.

While there’s not as much nightlife in Bremerton as there is in Seattle, the downtown underwent a major revitalization in the early 2000s. Now you can find lots of cool shops and some interesting places to eat, so feel free to indulge. If you want to head to Seattle to partake in nightlife big-city style, there’s a handy tunnel that runs underneath downtown Bremerton that will take you from Burwell Street to the ferry terminal.

One thing we like about Bremerton is that they – unlike Google – know that a blackberry is a fruit and not a smart phone. The whole town salutes the blackberry every year during the Blackberry Festival, so make sure you know the difference, too or things might get awkward. When you move to Bremerton, plan on spending every Labor Day weekend in homeport where you can pig out on blackberry ice cream, pie, candy and wine.

Ah, the good life. Right here in Bremerton, Washington. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Bremerton?
In Bremerton, the median rent is $620 for a studio, $756 for a 1-bedroom, $979 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,398 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bremerton, check out our monthly Bremerton Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bremerton?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bremerton include Manette.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bremerton?
Some of the colleges located in the Bremerton area include Olympic College, Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, and Cascadia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bremerton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bremerton from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

