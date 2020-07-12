/
seattle central business district
232 Apartments for rent in Seattle Central Business District, Seattle, WA
23 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,437
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
21 Units Available
The Post
888 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,835
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1067 sqft
A selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle. Impressive views and a great location. Close to the historic Pioneer Square, which boasts vibrant shops and nightlife.
16 Units Available
Cyrene
50 University Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
972 sqft
Cyrene symbolizes a new era on the Seattle waterfront - luxury downtown Seattle apartments that are elevated to match the talent, sophistication, and allure of the city.
39 Units Available
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1401 sqft
Excellent location close to Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, and Lake Union, as well as downtown Seattle. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers fire pit, yoga, parking, and more.
61 Units Available
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1524 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,420
2703 sqft
Concierge services, an on-site fitness center, and a private conference/dining room are some of this community's amenities. Apartments feature luxury flooring, quartz countertops, and deep-soak bathtubs. Moments from Pike Place Market and Benaroya Hall.
23 Units Available
The Olivian
809 Olive Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,598
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,678
1654 sqft
Located in the Central Business District. Close to I-5 Express, Pacific Place Mall, Downtown Nordstrom, Westlake Center Mall, Washington State Convention Center, ACT Theatre, Amazon Campus, and Westlake Park. Pet-friendly apartments with on-floor recycling, walk-in closets, and oversized soaking tubs.
10 Units Available
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,965
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1205 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
11 Units Available
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish living spaces are located in the heart of Seattle's entertainment district, offering excellent access to Interstate 5 and local attractions. Apartments are fitted with Berber carpets, private balconies, and stainless steel appliances.
3 Units Available
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine and Pine Apartments represent the future of Seattle living. Challenge the mundane in this extraordinary community.
8 Units Available
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,950
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1609 sqft
Sophisticated elegance at the heart of Seattle.
1 Unit Available
737 Olive Way
737 Olive Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olive 8 delivers the most luxurious living in the heart of South Lake Union.
1 Unit Available
1107 1st Ave
1107 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located truly in the heart of downtown in the West Edge neighborhood, the Watermark Tower is just steps from Pike Place Market, downtown's financial and retail core and minutes to freeway access for both HWY 99 and I-5.
1 Unit Available
888 Western Ave
888 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
590 sqft
The Post is now leasing, we are offering up to one month free call and schedule your V.I.P tour today! Get a different outlook on life and get back to luxury living.
1 Unit Available
909 5th Ave
909 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1208 sqft
The 5th & Madison is situated in the heart of downtown Seattle's shopping, financial and entertainment districts with accessibility to all one could imagine- an effortless stride to your office, brisk walk to Pike Place Market or Pioneer Square with
1 Unit Available
1808 Minor Ave #2902
1808 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1015 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/ 2 bath unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union. - Nice unit conveniently located on Bell town/ South Lake Union.
Results within 1 mile of Seattle Central Business District
10 Units Available
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,462
1158 sqft
Envious location in Belltown. Close to Belltown Cottage Park, Elliott Bay Trail (Terminal 91 Bike Path), Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Highway 99, Pier 70, and Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private guest suite, rooftop deck, community herb garden.
29 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
31 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
28 Units Available
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
60 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
16 Units Available
Walton Lofts
75 Vine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,426
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,626
1043 sqft
Great location, steps from Olympic Sculpture Park, and the Port of Seattle headquarters. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has 24-hour maintenance.
66 Units Available
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,847
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,804
1317 sqft
Apartments offer stunning views, modern kitchens, and large windows. Community has rooftop open space, elevators, and street-level retail. Conveniently located close to Lake Union and the mountains.
14 Units Available
10 Clay
10 Clay St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1037 sqft
10 Clay is a boutique apartment building on the edge of the downtown Seattle waterfront featuring 62 homes from studios to two-bedroom view units.
9 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
