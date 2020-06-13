AL
/
WA
/
everett
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Everett, WA

Westmont
Holly
Everett Mall South
Cascade View
Port Gardner
Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
37 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
Everett Mall South
16 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westmont
4 Units Available
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
980 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westmont
9 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,198
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
803 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Third-floor units have fireplaces. Community playground, sports court, laundry facility. Near I-5 and Route 525.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
32 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westmont
2 Units Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Westmont
10 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Cascade View
9 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westmont
7 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westmont
9 Units Available
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,382
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holly
14 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holly
25 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,222
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Holly
8 Units Available
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Forest Park
9 Units Available
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
797 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Everett

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Everett is $1,383, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,723.
Studio
$1,208
1 Bed
$1,383
2 Beds
$1,723
3+ Beds
$2,501
City GuideEverettGreetings, one and all, and congratulations for discovering the one-stop online shop for your apartment hunting misadventures in Everett, Washington! Situated 25 miles south of Seattle in the heart of the Puget Sound region, Everett is a popular residential destination. So how ‘bout it? Are you ready to pack up shop and find yourself a super sweet pad in Seattle’s little sis? Of course you are! But first take a quick peek at the following tips, tricks, and nuggets of info to make sure your mi...
Not Your Typical ‘Burb
+

Unlike most suburban communities, which are hopelessly dependent on the nearest big city for employment and entertainment, Everett boasts a booming economy of its own. Everett is also an outdoors enthusiast’s paradise that features more than 40 parks and numerous trails, mountain and coastal views, golf courses, sports fields, swimming pools, and an arboretum.

Night owls aren’t completely left out in the cold, though, as the city (especially the rejuvenated downtown area) is home to a smattering of live music venues, pubs, clubs, and other watering holes.

Public transportation is available, and the Sound Transit train is a feasible way to get back and forth from Seattle, but the unfortunate fact is that you’re going to need your own vehicle to live, work, and play comfortably inside Everett’s sprawling city limits.

The Almighty Dollar
+

The average apartment rental goes for around $1100 and you’re unlikely to find anything bigger than a modest studio or 1bedroom unit for less than $800.

The good news is that there are tons of ultramodern lofts, condos, and apartments throughout the city, especially in the increasingly vogue downtown area, so you can count on getting the best bang for your buck in Everett. Many complexes feature a whole slew of super-spiffy amenities including new kitchens, sunken living rooms, tenant parking, spacious patios, etc. Because apartments in Everett are readily available, tenants also have the luxury of being able to scour the market leisurely for the unbeatable move-in deals that often pop up.

Tips and Tricks for Tomorrow’s Tenants
+

A few items to consider before sealing the deal for an apartment in Everett:

Renters rule. Nearly 8 percent more residents in Everett rent than own. Apartments are constantly turning over, so there’s never a shortage of available rental properties. In other words, you can afford to shop around without worrying about running out of viable options.

Arm yourself with the basics. These include a list of previous residences, banking info, and proof of income. Most landlords charge a fee to run a background check on you ($35-$50 is standard).

Get what you pay for. Many apartment complexes in Everett charge residents supplemental fees for things like parking, cleaning, and general upkeep prior to your move-in date. Cleaning fees can run as high as $300, so make sure your new pad is squeaky clean before you move in a single item of furniture. Also, take the time to give your place a solid inspection (preferably with an objective third party) before settling in, and check to see that your pipes, faucets, toilets, appliances, and heating/cooling units function properly. If there’s a major blemish, don’t move anything in until the issue has been resolved.

And now you’re all set to begin the hunt for your dream pad! So welcome to Everett and happy hunting!

Rent Report
Everett

June 2020 Everett Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Everett Rent Report. Everett rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Everett rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Everett rents declined moderately over the past month

Everett rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Everett stand at $1,384 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,724 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Everett's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Everett, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Everett

    As rents have increased slightly in Everett, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Everett is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Everett's median two-bedroom rent of $1,724 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Everett.
    • While Everett's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Everett than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Everett is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Everett Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how Everett ranks on:

    D
    Safety and crime rate
    C-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    C-
    Weather
    C-
    Commute time
    C
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Everett from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Everett renters expressed very low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They rated most categories with below-average scores.”

    Key findings in Everett include the following:

    • Everett renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Everett was its access to public transit, which received an A.
    • Renters in Everett seem dissatisfied with affordability/cost of living (C), local job and career opportunities (C-), and commute times (C-).
    • The largest areas of concern here are safety (D), access to parks and community events (D), and the quality of local schools (F).
    • Like renters in Kent, WA (F), Everett renters are not satisfied with their city. Everett renter satisfaction was much lower than other Washington cities like Renton (A+), Bellevue (A-), and Tacoma (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Everett?
    In Everett, the median rent is $1,208 for a studio, $1,383 for a 1-bedroom, $1,723 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,501 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Everett, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Everett?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Everett include Westmont, Holly, Everett Mall South, Cascade View, and Port Gardner.
    How pet-friendly is Everett?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Everett received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Everett?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Everett received a letter grade of C- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Everett?
    Some of the colleges located in the Everett area include Everett Community College, Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, and Cascadia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Everett?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Everett from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Renton, and Kent.

