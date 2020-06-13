165 Apartments for rent in Everett, WA📍
Unlike most suburban communities, which are hopelessly dependent on the nearest big city for employment and entertainment, Everett boasts a booming economy of its own. Everett is also an outdoors enthusiast’s paradise that features more than 40 parks and numerous trails, mountain and coastal views, golf courses, sports fields, swimming pools, and an arboretum.
Night owls aren’t completely left out in the cold, though, as the city (especially the rejuvenated downtown area) is home to a smattering of live music venues, pubs, clubs, and other watering holes.
Public transportation is available, and the Sound Transit train is a feasible way to get back and forth from Seattle, but the unfortunate fact is that you’re going to need your own vehicle to live, work, and play comfortably inside Everett’s sprawling city limits.
The average apartment rental goes for around $1100 and you’re unlikely to find anything bigger than a modest studio or 1bedroom unit for less than $800.
The good news is that there are tons of ultramodern lofts, condos, and apartments throughout the city, especially in the increasingly vogue downtown area, so you can count on getting the best bang for your buck in Everett. Many complexes feature a whole slew of super-spiffy amenities including new kitchens, sunken living rooms, tenant parking, spacious patios, etc. Because apartments in Everett are readily available, tenants also have the luxury of being able to scour the market leisurely for the unbeatable move-in deals that often pop up.
A few items to consider before sealing the deal for an apartment in Everett:
Renters rule. Nearly 8 percent more residents in Everett rent than own. Apartments are constantly turning over, so there’s never a shortage of available rental properties. In other words, you can afford to shop around without worrying about running out of viable options.
Arm yourself with the basics. These include a list of previous residences, banking info, and proof of income. Most landlords charge a fee to run a background check on you ($35-$50 is standard).
Get what you pay for. Many apartment complexes in Everett charge residents supplemental fees for things like parking, cleaning, and general upkeep prior to your move-in date. Cleaning fees can run as high as $300, so make sure your new pad is squeaky clean before you move in a single item of furniture. Also, take the time to give your place a solid inspection (preferably with an objective third party) before settling in, and check to see that your pipes, faucets, toilets, appliances, and heating/cooling units function properly. If there’s a major blemish, don’t move anything in until the issue has been resolved.
And now you’re all set to begin the hunt for your dream pad! So welcome to Everett and happy hunting!
June 2020 Everett Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Everett Rent Report. Everett rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Everett rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Everett rents declined moderately over the past month
Everett rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Everett stand at $1,384 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,724 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Everett's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Seattle Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Everett, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
- Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Everett
As rents have increased slightly in Everett, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Everett is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
- Everett's median two-bedroom rent of $1,724 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Everett.
- While Everett's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Everett than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Everett is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Everett Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Everett ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Everett from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Everett renters expressed very low satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They rated most categories with below-average scores.”
Key findings in Everett include the following:
- Everett renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Everett was its access to public transit, which received an A.
- Renters in Everett seem dissatisfied with affordability/cost of living (C), local job and career opportunities (C-), and commute times (C-).
- The largest areas of concern here are safety (D), access to parks and community events (D), and the quality of local schools (F).
- Like renters in Kent, WA (F), Everett renters are not satisfied with their city. Everett renter satisfaction was much lower than other Washington cities like Renton (A+), Bellevue (A-), and Tacoma (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.