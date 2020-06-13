155 Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
West End
12 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Tacoma
9 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,143
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
North End
2 Units Available
Madison25 Apartments
3911 North 25th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO MADISON25. Could you be more central? Situated right in the heart of Tacoma's vibrant Proctor District, Madison25 is surrounded by boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
18 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,262
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
North End
4 Units Available
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,080
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South End
3 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
3 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,291
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,266
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Tacoma
25 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
West End
17 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
New Tacoma
11 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,209
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
New Tacoma
13 Units Available
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
New Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,187
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1105 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$940
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Tacoma
6 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.

Median Rent in Tacoma

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tacoma is $1,260, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,569.
Studio
$1,100
1 Bed
$1,260
2 Beds
$1,569
3+ Beds
$2,277
City GuideTacoma
Tacoma, Washington

Greetings, future tenants of Tacoma! With a variety of affordable rental options, Tacoma is an attractive residential destination for budget-minded leasers, so we get the feeling it won’t take long to find your dream dwellings. So what do you say? Are you ready to fulfill your fate and find a place to call your own in the “City of Destiny?” Then stick with us, because your super sweet Tacoma digs may be just a few clicks away …

Why Tacoma (and not Seattle)?

Outsiders often mistake Tacoma as nothing but an overblown extension of Seattle, when in fact it’s a separate city (30 miles south) with a distinct vibe, culture, and commerce. In fact, roughly half of all Tacoma workers both live and work within city limits, so Tacoma isn’t nearly as dependent on Seattle as many think. If you want a more cosmopolitan, big-city ambiance, Seattle remains your best bet, but Tacoma (especially the artsy, rejuvenated downtown area) has some chic, happening ‘hoods as well. Tacoma is also the more economic choice: apartments in “Grit City” average a mere $900 a month, while lucky leasers can often find quality rentals in the $600-$700 range.

Life in “T-Town”

Yes, we are officially out of nicknames for Tacoma now. We aren’t, however, out of advice to help make your migration to the Pacific Northwest silky-smooth. Some things to consider before joining the ranks of Washington’s finest:

Pump it up. Especially if you live downtown, there’s a good chance you can rely on the Tacoma LINK trains or the Pierce Transit buses to bum around town. Anywhere else, though, you’ll likely need your own set of wheels to shop, bank, work, and socialize conveniently. Residents who commute to Seattle for work each morning, however, can take advantage of the Sound Transit commuter rail.

Raindrops keep falling on my head. Well, what did you expect when you moved to the Pacific Northwest? About half the time it’s raining in Tacoma, and especially from early fall through late spring, the skies are almost always overcast. On the bright side (bad pun intended), a steady dose of gray skies helps you appreciate those magically sunny summer afternoons even more.

Night and Day. Although the city’s nightlife pales in comparison to that of Seattle, Tacoma has a healthy smattering of after-hours hotspots, live music venues, lounges, nightclubs, beer dives, and upscale bistros. Point Defiance Park, meanwhile, is the city’s top outdoor destination and boasts numerous trails, gardens, museums, a zoo, aquarium, and playground. The park is also home to Owen Beach, a popular fair-weather hangout (our advice: catch some rays while you can before Mr. Rain rears his gloomy head again!)

Tips for Tenants

Because Tacoma, unlike Seattle and nearby capital city Olympia, isn’t exactly a hub for nomadic, temporary leasers, apartments don’t turn over all that often. However, new condos, lofts, and high rises continue to sprout up in areas like downtown, the Stadium District, and Old Town, and most rental properties aren’t at full capacity anyway. So you shouldn’t encounter many roadblocks on your search for the perfect pad.

A few other pieces of advice to turn over in your head before signing the dotted line:

Know the basics. Standards for renting aren’t much different in Tacoma than they are anywhere else. You’ll need proper identification (wow, aren’t we wise and helpful!), proof of income, and a reputable renting history to score a lease at most apartments. Also, more and more property managers in Tacoma are now doing full-scale credit and criminal background checks on prospective leasers (at your expense usually).

Beware the hard sell. The “hard sell” is usually a surefire sign that something is wrong with the apartment. There are plenty of reputable property managers, staff, and apartment complexes in Tacoma, so stick with them.

Inspect your new digs carefully. Chances are staff members will provide you with a checklist to fill out when you move in, which gives you the chance to inspect your new place carefully, note any blemishes (even the most minor ones), and request whatever fix-ups you deem necessary. Don’t blow this off, because it’s generally easiest to get maintenance on the scene before you’ve become an official resident. Make sure the water pressure and temperature is agreeable, the appliances function, the windows and doors lock and unlock properly, and the walls, paint, floors, and ceilings appear in good shape. And bring a friend to give your new place the white glove treatment.

The Lay of the Land

Different parts of Tacoma have drastically different perks and quirks, so spend some serious time in any neighborhood before deciding to call it your home. In general, the downtown area is home to the city’s most eclectic hotspots and also serves up a variety of lofts, condos, and high rise apartments. Similar to downtown, North Tacoma offers some of Tacoma’s most attractive (and pricey) units (usually in the $1200-plus range). The Stadium District and Old Town in North Tacoma are some of the city’s most walker-friendly neighborhoods, meanwhile, and boast some of Tacoma’s newest crash pads. West Tacoma is largely populated by property owners, but lucky leasers can sometimes find high quality waterfront digs and spacious single family homes for rent (usually for $1500 or more). East Tacoma, on the other hand, is dotted with cheap, available rental properties (often for $600 or less).

And now you’re all set to embark on your apartment finding escapades. So welcome to the City of Destiny, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tacoma Rent Report. Tacoma rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tacoma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tacoma rent trends were flat over the past month

Tacoma rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tacoma stand at $1,260 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,569 for a two-bedroom. Tacoma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Tacoma throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tacoma

    Rent growth in Tacoma has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tacoma is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Tacoma's median two-bedroom rent of $1,569 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Tacoma.
    • While rents in Tacoma remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tacoma than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Tacoma is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Tacoma’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Tacoma renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...

    View full Tacoma Renter Survey

    Here’s how Tacoma ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    C
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    A-
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Tacoma’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Tacoma renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."

    Key Findings in Tacoma include the following:

    • Tacoma renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Tacoma were public transit and commute time, which received A- and B grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Tacoma renters are pet-friendliness (D), weather (C) and recreational activities (C).
    • Tacoma earned similar scores compared to other cities in Washington like Spokane (C+) and Vancouver (D), but earned lower marks than Seattle (B+), Bellevue (A+) and Renton (A+).
    • Tacoma did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Houston (B+), Chicago (B-) and Raleigh (A).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Tacoma?
    In Tacoma, the median rent is $1,100 for a studio, $1,260 for a 1-bedroom, $1,569 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,277 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tacoma, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tacoma?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tacoma include South Tacoma, West End, South End, New Tacoma, and North End.
    How pet-friendly is Tacoma?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tacoma received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Tacoma?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Tacoma received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Tacoma?
    Tacoma renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Tacoma did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Tacoma?
    Tacoma renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Tacoma did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tacoma?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tacoma area include University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Bates Technical College, University of Puget Sound, Shoreline Community College, and University of Washington-Seattle Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tacoma?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tacoma from include Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent, and Redmond.

