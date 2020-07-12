538 Apartments for rent in Magnolia, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lawton Park, Magnolia Manor Park, Lawton Elementary School, Balmer Yard, and Fishermen's Terminal. Pet-friendly apartments in quiet Magnolia neighborhood, with a dry sauna, free DVD library, 24-hour fitness center, open floor plans, Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier views, and wifi community room.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Magnolia Apartments in Seattle, WA!Nestled in the heart of Seattle, Magnolia Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2127 Montvale Ct W
2127 Montvale Court West, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2320 sqft
4 Bedroom Magnolia Village Home - Beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom Rambler home that is steps away from the Magnolia Village. You will love being able to walk to the Village restaurants and coffee shops as well as to the Farmers Market on Saturdays.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3045 20th AVE W #210
3045 20th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
707 sqft
3045 20th AVE W #210 Available 08/08/20 Aravita Condominiums ~ Magnolia - Available 8/8 - Chic Magnolia condo for lease in ideal location! Great features include hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3422 22nd Ave W #A
3422 22nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,299
1650 sqft
3422 22nd Ave W #A Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bed, 2.5 Bathroom Magnolia Tonwnhome Available 8/1 - At this time we have limited showings. Please email sarah@verraterra for showing information.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3012 30th Avenue West
3012 30th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2120 sqft
The perfect Seattle house in the perfect Seattle neighborhood! This great location in Magnolia will keep you close to Discovery park, the community center (pool!), groceries and the farmers market.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2410 W Manor Pl
2410 West Manor Place, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Wonderful location on the east side slope of Magnolia. Well kept building with optional underground garage parking. Huge affordable 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartment with new carpet and paint! Wonderful building with long term tenants and onsite manager.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3121 W. Raye St.
3121 West Raye Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
This is a nice building in an excellent, convenient location next to Magnolia Village. This is a large, bright 1 bedroom apartment. $1300 rent, $1000 deposit. 3121 W. Raye St #203. No smoking, no pets. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 26th Pl W
3710 26th Place West, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1160 sqft
Your quiet, in-city, tree house retreat offers luxury living in a quiet location.
1 of 23
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
2826 25th Ave W
2826 25th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3270 sqft
4 Bedroom Magnolia Home - **Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to schedule a viewing** Situated on a quiet Magnolia street within a minutes walk to great neighborhood parks. Ideal location to excellent elementary schools in Magnolia.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3826 23rd AVE W
3826 23rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1362 sqft
3826 23rd AVE W Available 08/01/20 LUXURY MAGNOLIA 3 BED TOWNHOME FOR RENT W HIGH END FINISHES & VIEWS - **$3395/month rent plus utilities; Available August 2020** **3 bed, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2515 Thorndyke Ave W - 13
2515 Thorndyke Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 1 bed / 1 bath unit available in convenient Magnolia location! Fully remodeled, check this out today! * Flat Fee W/S/G at $50 / mo * Up to 2 pets welcome w/ $50 / mo pet rent (No extra deposit!) The Edge Apartments are located in prime
Results within 1 mile of Magnolia
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,606
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
920 sqft
Located just a block from Ballard Commons Park, these apartments have high ceilings and energy efficient appliances. The rooftop houses a pet sanctuary. Dedicated bike storage space on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
18 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,353
990 sqft
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,615
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1149 sqft
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
$
29 Units Available
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,892
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,164
1003 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1124 sqft
Stunning community with high ceilings, incredible views and a rooftop plaza. LEED Gold-inspired design with recycling stations. On-site dog walk area, picnic area and lots of storage. Stunning views of the water.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Slate
3040 17th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,411
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
960 sqft
Now offering no contact touch-less tours and virtual tours. Call us today for more information. It might just be the high ceilings in your unit or the cool fitness center that make you smile.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,457
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, just minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community amenities include pool, elevator and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
1 Unit Available
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Live Green, Live Well, Live at Greenfire. Sustainable living is made easy in charismatic downtown Ballard at Greenfire Campus – a small-scale community built with people and the environment in mind.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Commons at Ballard was designed to be a flexible community for individuals and teams to flourish. Its a place to live, a place to work, and a place to interact.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,508
550 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and granite counters. Located close to shops and restaurants. Community has key fob access, BBQ/grill and bike storage.
