288 Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA

Moving to Issaquah

Like with many suburban areas, rental properties in Issaquah are at a premium. Before you start your search for apartments in Issaquah, there are some things to consider:

Travel

Issaquah is close enough to be considered a suburb of Seattle, but not close enough to be thoroughly integrated into Seattle's public transportation system, with bus and train service being rather thin. A handful of routes are run to and from Seattle, as well as a free bus that stops at the major shopping center, but it is infrequent. Renting an apartment in Issaquah with the intent of commuting to Seattle will mean you'll need a reliable car.

Lead Time

Rental housing in Issaquah is sparse, with desirable properties being snapped up quickly. It is recommended to start your search for an apartment months in advance, and make sure you have plenty of paperwork such as references and copies of previous leases ready to go. This will avoid scrambling around for pesky documentation at the last second and missing out on that perfect house in a prime location.