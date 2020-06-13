288 Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA📍
Just a few miles east of Seattle, Issaquah provides an idyllic locale for those who want to participate in the Seattle way of life but don't want to live within city limits. With a massive population boom in recent years, Issaquah has become a great place to rub elbows with some of the athletes and artists who call the greater-Seattle area their home. Issaquah has become one of the top destinations in the Pacific Northwest for those on the move.
Having trouble with Craigslist Issaquah? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Like with many suburban areas, rental properties in Issaquah are at a premium. Before you start your search for apartments in Issaquah, there are some things to consider:
Travel
Issaquah is close enough to be considered a suburb of Seattle, but not close enough to be thoroughly integrated into Seattle's public transportation system, with bus and train service being rather thin. A handful of routes are run to and from Seattle, as well as a free bus that stops at the major shopping center, but it is infrequent. Renting an apartment in Issaquah with the intent of commuting to Seattle will mean you'll need a reliable car.
Lead Time
Rental housing in Issaquah is sparse, with desirable properties being snapped up quickly. It is recommended to start your search for an apartment months in advance, and make sure you have plenty of paperwork such as references and copies of previous leases ready to go. This will avoid scrambling around for pesky documentation at the last second and missing out on that perfect house in a prime location.
Much of Issaquah blends together, although there are a couple of significant neighborhoods, mostly planned communities. Many of them are made up of owned houses, with rental properties interspersed among them.
Issaquah Highlands: A developing, high-density urban village with a tight community feel, Issaquah Highlands is full of new homes, both owned as well as rental homes. This neighborhood was undeveloped before 1997, but is now home to over 7,000 residents. What's more, as it is on the mountainside of Grand Ridge, it provides incredible views of Lake Sammamish, Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains.
Newport: A mixed use neighborhood dominated by suburban mall retail spaces, with some older and slightly retro construction, Newport is a good neighborhood for those who like the area but not the extravagant pricing of the Highlands.
Talus:Located on the western limits of the city, Talus is also a planned community with great access to parks, green spaces and walking trails.
Gilman: Traditional design elements tie together new developments and updated historical properties making Gilman one of the most attractive neighborhoods in the city. These renovations have set the tone for future development in Issaquah. A specialty shopping area nearby borders the Issaquah Creek and provides the sense of a small village.
Olde Town: As its name suggests, Olde Town is the origin of the city, back to a time when "Olde" was misspelled. A mixture of properties, the neighborhood sports character drawn from the original layout with small lots, older homes, and small business packed together.
Theres plenty to do in and around Issaquah, not the least of which is enjoying the great Pacific Northwest outdoors. Strap on a pair of hiking boots, theres plenty of wilderness to explore only minutes away from many of the residential areas.
Like much of the area, Issaquah was founded as a fishing and lumber town, and still likes to show off its roots. The Issaquah Salmon Hatchery is a popular outing, and it is right in the middle of the town. Not content with just the hatchery, Issaquah also puts on the yearly Salmon Days festival based around the hatchery, including arts and crafts conventions and sporting events.
Just outside the city limits is the Cougar Mountain Zoo, a small zoo with a big heart. Each December the Zoo offers a special ReindeerFestival.
Issaquah features a large number of home-grown businesses hosted in local shopping malls and business districts. The historic Gilman Village and the shiny new Issaquah Highlands both host locally-owned and influenced eateries, crafters, and stores.
Traveling through the area is done by car, bike, or on foot (mostly in shoes), although Sound Transit and King City Metro offer limited bus service in and out of Seattle, as well as locally in Issaquah.