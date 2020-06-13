Apartment List
WA
/
issaquah
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

288 Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA

North Issaquah
Greenwood Point
Gilman
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
27 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,739
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Talus
11 Units Available
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Issaquah
11 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Greenwood Point
12 Units Available
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1130 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Squak Mountain
6 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1200 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gilman
4 Units Available
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Greenwood Point
2 Units Available
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gilman
3 Units Available
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
Gilman
2 Units Available
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Issaquah
1 Unit Available
23399 SE 52nd St
23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4290 sqft
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gilman
1 Unit Available
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101
204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1262 sqft
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Issaquah Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 3rd Court NE
913 3rd Court Northeast, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3021 sqft
- (RLNE3933753)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Squak Mountain
1 Unit Available
365 Indigo Place NW
365 Indigo Place Northwest, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2560 sqft
365 Indigo Place NW Available 07/01/20 Wonderful bright home at high at the end of cul-de-sac with lake view - Four bedrooms upstairs. Spacious bonus room with vaulted ceilings. Master 5 piece bathroom with double sinks and separate shower.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St. S.
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1178 sqft
Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
240 SE Donnelly Ln
240 Southeast Donnelly Lane, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1090 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1913 Historic Cozy Cottage is a jewel & won't last on market long! 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice storage and lots of off street parking. Fenced flat lot sets up with partial city view at back through tree lined belt of privacy.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Talus
1 Unit Available
501 Wilderness Peak Dr Nw
501 Wilderness Park Drive Northwest, Issaquah, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2800 sqft
Pristine Luxury 5 Bedroom Home in Issaquah Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Issaquah Highlands
1 Unit Available
1011 10th Ave NE
1011 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
1804 sqft
Issaquah Townhome at the Brownstone - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b1eabfa051 The Brownstone in Issaquah Highlands Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Issaquah
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21529 SE 28th Ln
21529 Southeast 28th Lane, Sammamish, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
2220 sqft
21529 SE 28th Ln Available 07/06/20 Near Pine Lake - Beautiful home close to Pine Lake! This home has an open kitchen/dining area/family. The family room has a wood burning FP and slider leading to the outside deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.

Median Rent in Issaquah

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Issaquah is $1,636, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,038.
Studio
$1,429
1 Bed
$1,636
2 Beds
$2,038
3+ Beds
$2,958
City GuideIssaquah
Issaquah is home to the Cougar Mountain Zoo, which provides sanctuary for several endangered species from around the world including macaws, wallabies, camelids,the only Bengal tigers in Washington, and, of course, cougars.

Just a few miles east of Seattle, Issaquah provides an idyllic locale for those who want to participate in the Seattle way of life but don't want to live within city limits. With a massive population boom in recent years, Issaquah has become a great place to rub elbows with some of the athletes and artists who call the greater-Seattle area their home. Issaquah has become one of the top destinations in the Pacific Northwest for those on the move.

Having trouble with Craigslist Issaquah? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Issaquah

Like with many suburban areas, rental properties in Issaquah are at a premium. Before you start your search for apartments in Issaquah, there are some things to consider:

Travel

Issaquah is close enough to be considered a suburb of Seattle, but not close enough to be thoroughly integrated into Seattle's public transportation system, with bus and train service being rather thin. A handful of routes are run to and from Seattle, as well as a free bus that stops at the major shopping center, but it is infrequent. Renting an apartment in Issaquah with the intent of commuting to Seattle will mean you'll need a reliable car.

Lead Time

Rental housing in Issaquah is sparse, with desirable properties being snapped up quickly. It is recommended to start your search for an apartment months in advance, and make sure you have plenty of paperwork such as references and copies of previous leases ready to go. This will avoid scrambling around for pesky documentation at the last second and missing out on that perfect house in a prime location.

Issaquah's Neighborhoods

Much of Issaquah blends together, although there are a couple of significant neighborhoods, mostly planned communities. Many of them are made up of owned houses, with rental properties interspersed among them.

Issaquah Highlands: A developing, high-density urban village with a tight community feel, Issaquah Highlands is full of new homes, both owned as well as rental homes. This neighborhood was undeveloped before 1997, but is now home to over 7,000 residents. What's more, as it is on the mountainside of Grand Ridge, it provides incredible views of Lake Sammamish, Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains.

Newport: A mixed use neighborhood dominated by suburban mall retail spaces, with some older and slightly retro construction, Newport is a good neighborhood for those who like the area but not the extravagant pricing of the Highlands.

Talus:Located on the western limits of the city, Talus is also a planned community with great access to parks, green spaces and walking trails.

Gilman: Traditional design elements tie together new developments and updated historical properties making Gilman one of the most attractive neighborhoods in the city. These renovations have set the tone for future development in Issaquah. A specialty shopping area nearby borders the Issaquah Creek and provides the sense of a small village.

Olde Town: As its name suggests, Olde Town is the origin of the city, back to a time when "Olde" was misspelled. A mixture of properties, the neighborhood sports character drawn from the original layout with small lots, older homes, and small business packed together.

Living in Issaquah

Theres plenty to do in and around Issaquah, not the least of which is enjoying the great Pacific Northwest outdoors. Strap on a pair of hiking boots, theres plenty of wilderness to explore only minutes away from many of the residential areas.

Like much of the area, Issaquah was founded as a fishing and lumber town, and still likes to show off its roots. The Issaquah Salmon Hatchery is a popular outing, and it is right in the middle of the town. Not content with just the hatchery, Issaquah also puts on the yearly Salmon Days festival based around the hatchery, including arts and crafts conventions and sporting events.

Just outside the city limits is the Cougar Mountain Zoo, a small zoo with a big heart. Each December the Zoo offers a special ReindeerFestival.

Issaquah features a large number of home-grown businesses hosted in local shopping malls and business districts. The historic Gilman Village and the shiny new Issaquah Highlands both host locally-owned and influenced eateries, crafters, and stores.

Traveling through the area is done by car, bike, or on foot (mostly in shoes), although Sound Transit and King City Metro offer limited bus service in and out of Seattle, as well as locally in Issaquah.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Issaquah?
In Issaquah, the median rent is $1,429 for a studio, $1,636 for a 1-bedroom, $2,038 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,958 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Issaquah, check out our monthly Issaquah Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Issaquah?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Issaquah include North Issaquah, Greenwood Point, and Gilman.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Issaquah?
Some of the colleges located in the Issaquah area include University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Bellevue College, City University of Seattle, and Clover Park Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Issaquah?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Issaquah from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

