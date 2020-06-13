146 Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA📍
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 60
1 of 41
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 36
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 37
1 of 6
Lake Stickney is a part of Snohomish County in Washington. With a population of more than 7,700, it is a small quiet town in the Northwest area of the state. Despite being small, it is in a great area of the country with lots to offer. The residents are from quite diverse backgrounds, making for a very attractive community. Washington is a beautiful state, with large mountains, scenic beaches, and lush forests. Outdoor activities are very popular, with hiking, skiing, running, and many more available. Seattle is just a short drive south, Puget Sound is nearby to the west, the Canadian border is a few hours north, and Portland, Oregon, is a bit further south. All of this makes Lake Stickney a very a desirable place to settle down!
The median year that a house in Lake Stickney was built in 1998, meaning there are plenty of newer construction units to choose from when looking for a place to live. There are numerous rental homes in Lake Stickney, including one bedroom apartments and other apartment rentals. If you are looking for a house to rent you will find plenty of those among the property rentals as well. The variety of real estate makes this area an excellent destination for those looking to either rent or buy. A 1 bedroom apartment is very common and makes a great place to begin your rental search, so you'll be able find both smaller and larger places to meet your needs. When conducting a rental search make sure to be prepared. You should begin with a detailed wish list so you know which qualities are most important to you in your price range. The local papers are a good place to start, there are several good websites that offer housing listings, and you can even consider calling a realtor to help you find your new residence. Take your time to read any paperwork you are required to sign, and soon you'll be calling Lake Stickney your hometown!
Manufacturing, construction, and retail are the largest industries, with plenty of jobs available for those looking for work. If you are looking for a job in the area, the unemployment rate is lower than the state average, and the per capita income is slightly higher, making this a good option to both live and work. There is no better feeling than working close to the community in which you live, and that is very possible in this great town.
As with most of the Pacific Northwest, the climate is pleasant and slightly humid. The summers are drier and warmer, and the winters cooler. The average snowfall is below the national average, so you can enjoy the outdoors year round. Being within driving distance to both the mountains and the shore make this an exciting area for those who love the great outdoors!
The school district is highly rated, another attractive feature in a small town, and there are many desirable neighborhoods in the area. Avondale is one of the larger, more desirable neighborhoods, with a large selection of rental homes. Make sure to drive through the entire area to find the community that best suits your needs.
The Cascade Mountains of Snohomish County offer incredibly beautiful scenery, as does the picturesque Puget Sound. Whether you are into watching wildlife, hiking in the mountains, taking a boat ride in the Sound, kayaking down a rolling river, skiing on a groomed trail, this area has it all. Bald eagles and humpback whales are common sights so grab your binoculars so you don't miss out.
For a great day trip, hop in the car and head towards downtown Seattle. The leading cultural center in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle offers all the activities of a large city without the usual hustle and bustle, and no city in America offers better views! From museums to art festivals, from fine dining to harbor cruises, from wine tours to shopping and walking, Seattle can't be beat. And don't forget to visit the famous Seattle Space Needle. You can climb 520 feet to the observation deck and you'll see why this is a must-see attraction. In addition, there are several pro and college sports teams in Seattle and you can catch a game during your stay. The Seahawks are the local pro football team and the Mariners play pro baseball. The University of Washington main campus is located in Seattle, offering a great college atmosphere for locals. The Huskies are also a great attraction for sports fans and other entertainment. Stop by to visit this enjoyable college campus.
For the adventurous, you can head north towards the Canadian border. Vancouver, British Columbia, is a couple of hours away. One of the most diverse cities in the world, it makes a great visit. The view from the SkyTrain is worth the trip all by itself. All of these great attractions make for a great life in Lake Stickney, Washington!