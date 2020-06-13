Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

146 Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1711 144th Pl SW
1711 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2205 sqft
1711 144th Pl SW Available 06/15/20 Lynnwood on Culdesac. Nice 2 story home on very quiet street. Greenbelt.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14704 33rd Pl W
14704 33rd Place West, Lake Stickney, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Single family home - Property Id: 284699 Big bed rooms and clean . Very convenient for shopping public transport and very good neighbor hood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1713 145th PL SW
1713 145th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2489 sqft
Lynnwood Home - Spacious home, 2489 sqft, entry has living, kitchen and dining room, upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area for office, w/d available, gas heat, fireplace & range, alarm system available, 2 garage with electric car charging,

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2822 144th Pl SW
2822 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3083 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom home approximately 3083 sq. ft. features include open entry, formal living room, dining room, open kitchen with hardwood floors, center island, plenty of cabinet space and slider to back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Stickney
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,260
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,231
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
7 Units Available
Orchard Ridge
3805 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1250 sqft
1-3 bedrooms minutes from Edmonds Community College with access to I-5 and Hwy. 99, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
25 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
37 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
7 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1213 sqft
A place where residents come together to create a community. A place where your children make friends with the kids next door. A place where your neighbors help you unload and install your new TV. It's a place that's all about the people.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
8 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,487
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
932 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
935 sqft
Washers and dryers, fireplaces, and extra storage in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and hot tub on-site. Near Paine Field Airport and the shops off of Pacific Highway.
City GuideLake Stickney
Lake Stickney used to be called Paine Field-Lake Stickney prior to 2010. Paine field was used by the U.S. Army in World War II.

Lake Stickney is a part of Snohomish County in Washington. With a population of more than 7,700, it is a small quiet town in the Northwest area of the state. Despite being small, it is in a great area of the country with lots to offer. The residents are from quite diverse backgrounds, making for a very attractive community. Washington is a beautiful state, with large mountains, scenic beaches, and lush forests. Outdoor activities are very popular, with hiking, skiing, running, and many more available. Seattle is just a short drive south, Puget Sound is nearby to the west, the Canadian border is a few hours north, and Portland, Oregon, is a bit further south. All of this makes Lake Stickney a very a desirable place to settle down!

Moving to Lake Stickney

The median year that a house in Lake Stickney was built in 1998, meaning there are plenty of newer construction units to choose from when looking for a place to live. There are numerous rental homes in Lake Stickney, including one bedroom apartments and other apartment rentals. If you are looking for a house to rent you will find plenty of those among the property rentals as well. The variety of real estate makes this area an excellent destination for those looking to either rent or buy. A 1 bedroom apartment is very common and makes a great place to begin your rental search, so you'll be able find both smaller and larger places to meet your needs. When conducting a rental search make sure to be prepared. You should begin with a detailed wish list so you know which qualities are most important to you in your price range. The local papers are a good place to start, there are several good websites that offer housing listings, and you can even consider calling a realtor to help you find your new residence. Take your time to read any paperwork you are required to sign, and soon you'll be calling Lake Stickney your hometown!

Manufacturing, construction, and retail are the largest industries, with plenty of jobs available for those looking for work. If you are looking for a job in the area, the unemployment rate is lower than the state average, and the per capita income is slightly higher, making this a good option to both live and work. There is no better feeling than working close to the community in which you live, and that is very possible in this great town.

As with most of the Pacific Northwest, the climate is pleasant and slightly humid. The summers are drier and warmer, and the winters cooler. The average snowfall is below the national average, so you can enjoy the outdoors year round. Being within driving distance to both the mountains and the shore make this an exciting area for those who love the great outdoors!

Neighborhoods

The school district is highly rated, another attractive feature in a small town, and there are many desirable neighborhoods in the area. Avondale is one of the larger, more desirable neighborhoods, with a large selection of rental homes. Make sure to drive through the entire area to find the community that best suits your needs.

Living in Lake Stickney

The Cascade Mountains of Snohomish County offer incredibly beautiful scenery, as does the picturesque Puget Sound. Whether you are into watching wildlife, hiking in the mountains, taking a boat ride in the Sound, kayaking down a rolling river, skiing on a groomed trail, this area has it all. Bald eagles and humpback whales are common sights so grab your binoculars so you don't miss out.

For a great day trip, hop in the car and head towards downtown Seattle. The leading cultural center in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle offers all the activities of a large city without the usual hustle and bustle, and no city in America offers better views! From museums to art festivals, from fine dining to harbor cruises, from wine tours to shopping and walking, Seattle can't be beat. And don't forget to visit the famous Seattle Space Needle. You can climb 520 feet to the observation deck and you'll see why this is a must-see attraction. In addition, there are several pro and college sports teams in Seattle and you can catch a game during your stay. The Seahawks are the local pro football team and the Mariners play pro baseball. The University of Washington main campus is located in Seattle, offering a great college atmosphere for locals. The Huskies are also a great attraction for sports fans and other entertainment. Stop by to visit this enjoyable college campus.

For the adventurous, you can head north towards the Canadian border. Vancouver, British Columbia, is a couple of hours away. One of the most diverse cities in the world, it makes a great visit. The view from the SkyTrain is worth the trip all by itself. All of these great attractions make for a great life in Lake Stickney, Washington!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lake Stickney?
The average rent price for Lake Stickney rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,900.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lake Stickney?
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Stickney area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lake Stickney?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Stickney from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

