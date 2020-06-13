146 Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA

Moving to Lake Stickney

The median year that a house in Lake Stickney was built in 1998, meaning there are plenty of newer construction units to choose from when looking for a place to live. There are numerous rental homes in Lake Stickney, including one bedroom apartments and other apartment rentals. If you are looking for a house to rent you will find plenty of those among the property rentals as well. The variety of real estate makes this area an excellent destination for those looking to either rent or buy. A 1 bedroom apartment is very common and makes a great place to begin your rental search, so you'll be able find both smaller and larger places to meet your needs. When conducting a rental search make sure to be prepared. You should begin with a detailed wish list so you know which qualities are most important to you in your price range. The local papers are a good place to start, there are several good websites that offer housing listings, and you can even consider calling a realtor to help you find your new residence. Take your time to read any paperwork you are required to sign, and soon you'll be calling Lake Stickney your hometown!

Manufacturing, construction, and retail are the largest industries, with plenty of jobs available for those looking for work. If you are looking for a job in the area, the unemployment rate is lower than the state average, and the per capita income is slightly higher, making this a good option to both live and work. There is no better feeling than working close to the community in which you live, and that is very possible in this great town.

As with most of the Pacific Northwest, the climate is pleasant and slightly humid. The summers are drier and warmer, and the winters cooler. The average snowfall is below the national average, so you can enjoy the outdoors year round. Being within driving distance to both the mountains and the shore make this an exciting area for those who love the great outdoors!