BASTYR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
15 Apartments For Rent Near Bastyr University
4 Units Available
Westhill
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
12 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
3 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1466 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
3 Units Available
Arrowhead
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
3 Units Available
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1050 sqft
Located close to Hwy 522, I-405, and I-5, your new home connects you to world-class shopping, restaurants, sports and cinemas in Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle.
3 Units Available
Central Kenmore
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
1 Unit Available
Finn Hill
9738 NE 138th Pl
9738 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1830 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Northlake Terrace
6700 NE 182nd St. C304
6700 Northeast 182nd Street, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 6700 NE 182nd St #C304. This is a lovely condo conveniently located in Kenmore.
1 Unit Available
Finn Hill
13812 64th Pl NE
13812 64th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3830 sqft
13812 64th Pl NE Available 07/25/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Kirkland! - Come see this stunning 4 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
Finn Hill
11910 82nd Pl NE
11910 82nd Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2460 sqft
Beautiful, Bright, & Airy 4BR 2.5BA Kirkland Home - Property Id: 314010 ** Updated to allow a cat or a small dog ** ***VIEWING AT OTHER TIMES AVAILABLE WITH APPOINTMENT.
1 Unit Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
9119 NE 160th PL
9119 Northeast 160th Place, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
3186 sqft
Great Home for Rent - Beautiful home privately nestled in a small quiet protective and friendly neighborhood. Dramatic 2-story foyer, open staircase.
1 Unit Available
Finn Hill
12439 86th Pl NE
12439 86th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2163 sqft
Finn Hill 4 bedroom 2 story - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/96536140a7 Lockbox is on hose bib next to garage. Vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling gas fireplace great you as you enter this updated beautiful 4 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
Moorlands
16810 72nd Ave NE
16810 72nd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2420 sqft
**Self Showing** Private Park-Like Setting at End of Private Lane. Main Floor Den. A/C **Self Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
1 Unit Available
Moorlands
15914 84th Avenue Northeast
15914 84th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Stunning 2 bed 1 bath home in a perfect location between a quiet neighborhood and the busy shopping center. Only a 5 min.
1 Unit Available
Finn Hill
7613 NE 125th St
7613 Northeast 125th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2330 sqft
Finn Hill 4 BD Home on Cul de sac! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b8ab1940a3 Inviting light filled rooms with southern exposure. Both formal and informal living! Beautiful kitchen adjoins deck for entertaining.