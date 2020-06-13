/
81 Apartments for rent in Port Orchard, WA📍
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the
934 Dwight Street
934 Dwight Street, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1588 sqft
934 Dwight Street - Charming 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in great neighborhood. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Formal living, dining, and family room. Fenced back yard, Huge detached shop for your vehicles or extra storage.
705 Kendall Street
705 Kendall Street, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
702 sqft
Large Update 2 bedroom in Port Orchard - Recently updated charming 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Port Orchard. New appliances and updated flooring make this home feel classy. Natural light brightens the living room with a huge window.
1181 Landover Place
1181 Landover Place, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in the Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2431 sqft
Located in The Ridge near McCormick Woods this large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. Featuring a separate family and living room, custom paint through out and lots of natural light.
365 Scotland Court
365 Scotland Court, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Beautiful Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac in the great Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.
717 Freedom Ct SE
717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1780 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508 Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle.
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
1431 Burwell Street
1431 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Large home just outside of PSNS and close to Bremerton Ferry - Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Bremerton. House has turn of the century charm with built ins throughout.
1710 W Sunn Fjord Ln Unit K-310
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 Bed Condo with WATER VIEW! - Come enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl
1322 Lidstrom Rd SE
1322 Lidstrom Road Southeast, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1715 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 133936 NEWER 1700 SQUARE FOOT HOME FOR RENT. THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. LARGE YARD. HOME INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER.
2114 SW Nautical St
2114 SW Nautical St, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1900 sqft
3 bedroom Bremerton/Port Orchard home - Vaulted entry, 9 foot ceilings, gas fireplace with built in shelving - Kitchen features granite counters and walk-in pantry - 5 piece master bath with walk-in closet - Bonus loft area perfect for reading or
3704 West E Street
3704 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
790 sqft
2 Bedroom Bremerton Home! - Classic 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in convenient Bremerton location close to PSNS & highway. Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking and detached garage with lots of room for storage.
3724 W E St
3724 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
768 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom house in Bremerton! - **ABOUT THE AREA** Convenient location in Bremerton closed to Navy base, main roads, shopping, restaurants, schools and more...
400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
6908 Long Lake Rd SE
6908 Long Lake Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
752 sqft
6908 Long Lake Rd SE Available 07/01/20 Live on Long Lake at this Beautiful Cozy Updated Home....
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.
