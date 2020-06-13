135 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA

Moving to Mill Creek

Mill Creek has a good mix of buyable and rentable homes (about 65 percent, 35 percent, respectively), so it’s a good place to choose if you’re looking for somewhere to call home near Seattle. Rent prices are high in Mill Creek, but lower than in the Seattle proper. Only 5 percent of homes in Mill Creek are vacant at once, so you might have a bit of a search to find a home, condo or apartment for rent. But since the annual residential turnover is 24 percent, if you don’t find something you like the first time you look, there’s a good chance you’ll find something the next time.