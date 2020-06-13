135 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mill Creek
79 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
15433 Country Club Dr Unit #B-301
15433 Country Club Drive, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1313 sqft
Country Club Dr. Large 3BR 2BA condo. - 3 BR/2 BA top floor condo Welcome, Home to Country Club Estates, your peaceful setting near Mill Creek Country Club and West Coast Aquatics Center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14009 34th Dr SE #B
14009 34th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1537 sqft
Spacious Mill Creek Townhome in EXCELLENT location - Walk to the Grocery Store! - Northpointe HOA, Spacious Townhome, built in 2014 is located in the desirable area of Mill Creek, walk to parks, schools, grocery stores and more! Convenient living! *

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13426 33rd Dr SE
13426 33rd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2326 sqft
13426 33rd Dr SE Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Mill Creek - A beautiful custom home in The Meadows area of Mill Creek boasting 2326 sq ft with a lot of amenities which include brand new appliances, washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13825 28th Dr SE
13825 28th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
Mill Creek Home, Three Bedroom - Three bedroom (two on main, one in basement) split level house. Two bathrooms (one up and one down), rec-room, deck over looking large level fenced yard. Newly painted, and brand new carpet just installed.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
$
9 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Silver Lake
8 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 124th St SE #N7
115 124th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
941 sqft
115 124th St SE #N7 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful townhouse at Hampton Park!! The interior includes 2 big bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a fireplace. New tiles in entryway, kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks in all bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
828 183rd Pl SE
828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1961 sqft
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4418 135th Pl. SE #4
4418 135th Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
4418 135th Pl. SE #4 Available 07/01/20 Mill Creek - Townhome - Available on July 1st - Stunning Townhouse in peaceful, beautiful courtyard setting! Open kitchen with island, SS appliances w/all the upgrades offered incl.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 164th St SW #F2
15 164th Street Southwest, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1749 sqft
15 164th St SW #F2 - (FOR RENT) Luxury TOWNHOME! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nice floor plan, gas, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, 5 piece master with huge walk-in closet!.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
12509 46th Drive SE
12509 46th Drive Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1112 sqft
Cozy Rambler W/ 3bd/2bth & Fully Fenced Bkyd! - This 1,112 sq ft home in Everett offers an open living room with wood burning fireplace/stove and ceiling fan, Kitchen with dining area and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
1113 120th ST SE
1113 120th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2313 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Welcome to this beautiful 2011 built Silver Lake home! Featuring an open floorplan with spacious living room, main floor office/den & gourmet kitchen with island. Stainless steel appliances, and great private back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17518 North Rd
17518 North Road, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Remodeled Bothell Rambler - 3 bed 2.5 bath Mid century Remodel Rambler (RLNE5771897)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
12408 12th Ave SE
12408 12th Avenue Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2500 sqft
July 1st Move In! Beautiful home with spacious back yard-minutes to major routes. This Silver Lake North rental boasts luxurious owner upgrades, which makes this home one of a kind, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & huge upper bonus room.
City GuideMill Creek
Mill Creek refers to itself as, "a community committed to quality living." Only a short drive out of Seattle, you can always escape to the bay for a little madness if the quiet quality drives you crazy.

Mill Creek was originally built as a subdivision centered around a golf course. The area still retains its upper crust suburban feeling today as a small town just northeast of Seattle. Mill Creek is technically a suburb, though people do choose to go live there because it is quiet, safe and a bit more affordable than the city of Seattle proper. Mill Creek is relatively sleepy, but the middle of town -- Mill Creek Town Center -- is a hotbed of entertainment and commerce.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mill Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Mill Creek

Mill Creek has a good mix of buyable and rentable homes (about 65 percent, 35 percent, respectively), so it’s a good place to choose if you’re looking for somewhere to call home near Seattle. Rent prices are high in Mill Creek, but lower than in the Seattle proper. Only 5 percent of homes in Mill Creek are vacant at once, so you might have a bit of a search to find a home, condo or apartment for rent. But since the annual residential turnover is 24 percent, if you don’t find something you like the first time you look, there’s a good chance you’ll find something the next time.

Neighborhoods

Town Center: Mill Creek Town Center is the heart of Mill Creek. With shopping, restaurants, entertainment and so much more. This is the place to go when you want some excitement. It’s also therefore the most expensive place to live in Mill Creek. $$$$$

NW Mill Creek/Boeing: Boeing, that company that makes airplanes, has a headquarters near Mill Creek in Everett. The area closest to Boeing is the northwest corner of Mill Creek, with credit unions and housing for lots of the employees that work at the company. The area is also great for flight enthusiasts because it is near the Boeing Recreation Center. $$$

Living in Mill Creek

Mill Creek has been dubbed one of the country’s most affordable suburbs, which means you can come here to enjoy a nice life comfortably while still having access to all the big city amenities in Seattle. There’s lots to do for outdoor lovers. Walking, running, biking, boating and golf at the Mill Creek Country Club are just some of the options for people who like to play in the sun.

There are buses and trains that go from the city to Seattle, so if you don’t have a car, you’re not out of luck. But if you’re living in Mill Creek as a suburbanite, residents suggest having your own set of wheels to provide more easy access to wherever you want to go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mill Creek?
The average rent price for Mill Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,910.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mill Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Mill Creek area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mill Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mill Creek from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

