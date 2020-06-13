135 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA📍
Mill Creek was originally built as a subdivision centered around a golf course. The area still retains its upper crust suburban feeling today as a small town just northeast of Seattle. Mill Creek is technically a suburb, though people do choose to go live there because it is quiet, safe and a bit more affordable than the city of Seattle proper. Mill Creek is relatively sleepy, but the middle of town -- Mill Creek Town Center -- is a hotbed of entertainment and commerce.
Mill Creek has a good mix of buyable and rentable homes (about 65 percent, 35 percent, respectively), so it’s a good place to choose if you’re looking for somewhere to call home near Seattle. Rent prices are high in Mill Creek, but lower than in the Seattle proper. Only 5 percent of homes in Mill Creek are vacant at once, so you might have a bit of a search to find a home, condo or apartment for rent. But since the annual residential turnover is 24 percent, if you don’t find something you like the first time you look, there’s a good chance you’ll find something the next time.
Town Center: Mill Creek Town Center is the heart of Mill Creek. With shopping, restaurants, entertainment and so much more. This is the place to go when you want some excitement. It’s also therefore the most expensive place to live in Mill Creek. $$$$$
NW Mill Creek/Boeing: Boeing, that company that makes airplanes, has a headquarters near Mill Creek in Everett. The area closest to Boeing is the northwest corner of Mill Creek, with credit unions and housing for lots of the employees that work at the company. The area is also great for flight enthusiasts because it is near the Boeing Recreation Center. $$$
Mill Creek has been dubbed one of the country’s most affordable suburbs, which means you can come here to enjoy a nice life comfortably while still having access to all the big city amenities in Seattle. There’s lots to do for outdoor lovers. Walking, running, biking, boating and golf at the Mill Creek Country Club are just some of the options for people who like to play in the sun.
There are buses and trains that go from the city to Seattle, so if you don’t have a car, you’re not out of luck. But if you’re living in Mill Creek as a suburbanite, residents suggest having your own set of wheels to provide more easy access to wherever you want to go.