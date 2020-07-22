/
victory heights
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:43 PM
244 Apartments for rent in Victory Heights, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central living at its finest. Apartments come cable ready with oversized closets, fireplace, and balcony. Perfect location close to public transportation with a rec room, spa, and laundry facility on-site for convenience.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2707 NE 123rd St
2707 Northeast 123rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3bed3bath townhouse for rent - Property Id: 316727 move-in date: 9/1/2020. very convenient location. walk to local shops and bus stops. loaded with natural light, attached 1 car garage,plenty off-street parking spots.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11507 26th Ave NE #C
11507 26th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
11507 26th Ave NE #C Available 08/08/20 Victory Heights Townhome ~ North Seattle - Available August 8th! Welcome to Victory Heights! This tastefully updated 2 bedrooms plus den and 1.
Results within 1 mile of Victory Heights
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$930
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
5 Units Available
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,030
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
5 Units Available
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,350
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Route 522 east of I-5 in North Seattle. Granite style countertops with hardwood plank flooring. High ceilings, GE appliances, faux wood blinds and parking available on site.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
21 Units Available
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
7 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
$
13 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,305
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
947 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
5 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated February 10 at 05:37 PM
Contact for Availability
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
980 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Lake City neighborhood in Seattle, Washington, our charming community is waiting for you. Come home to Villa Appia and immerse yourself in an inviting community that offers a classic and comfortable lifestyle.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2701 NE 90th Street
2701 Northeast 90th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Wedgwood Home - Available July 15th! Wedgwood’s tree lined streets welcome you home to your freshly painted corner lot two bedroom home. This light and bright home has beautiful hardwoods, plush new carpet and fresh interior paint.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12305 15th Ave NE
12305 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
12305 15th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom House in Northgate/Pinehurst - Cozy two bedroom house in the Northgate/Pinehurst neighborhood. New carpet and paint throughout, new appliances will be installed soon.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12326 14th Ave NE #A
12326 14th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1770 sqft
12326 14th Ave NE #A Available 08/10/20 Spacious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath North Seattle Townhouse - Large and spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in North Seattle is conveniently located close to I-5 and UW.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13057 37th Ave NE
13057 37th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
2320 sqft
Tri-Level home near by Bothell,Kenmore,Kirkland,Northgate,UW,NCC,SCC - Large Tri-Level SFH with 6 BR 2 BA, living room with cozy fireplace, dining room leads you to new large deck & back yard.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11550 8th Ave NE
11550 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2030 sqft
Charming Home in Northgate Neighborhood **AVAILABLE JULY**YouTube Video Available - Welcome to this charming home on the border of Northgate and Pinehurst neighborhoods. Two minutes to Target, Northgate Transit Center and QFC.
