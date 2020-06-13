181 Apartments for rent in Kent, WA📍
Kent is a suburb of Seattle, WA. The city is essentially a place where people who work and hang out in Seattle like to sleep, but recently Kent has developed a reputation as a place of its own as the corporate home of big companies Oberto Sausage and REI (what a strange combination). The town was founded in the late 19th century, and settlers lived as farmers and undertook other agricultural ventures. A few decades later, however, people in Kent discovered hops production and they started growing hops as their main source of income. After a nasty aphids infestation at the plant, the residents of Kent eventually stopped depending on hops for their money making. However, by that time, enough people and money were in the area to consider it a real town. The city was incorporated in 1890, and since then it has depended on other agricultural products like dairy and lettuce. Basically, Kent is known as the boondocks of Seattle. People in the more urban areas tend consider Kent residents rednecks; however, the town is continuing to grow, and just a few years ago even acquired its own professional sports team.
Having trouble with Craigslist Kent? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you want to move to Seattle but want to actually be able to afford rent, you should choose Kent as a good choice for a home. Kent offers easy access to big city amenities, but nothing about the area really feels like a big city. One of the good things about Kent is that it has a great mix of housing available. Its about 50 percent rented and 50 percent owned, and there is about 6 percent of homes vacant. The annual residential turnover is about 30 percent, so if you don't see what you like right off the bat, chances are if you wait a year or two, you'll fish out something good.
If you're going to look for an apartment in Kent, make sure to be prepared. You might want to ask a broker to help you look, a broker will probably charge you a fee of about one months rent or 15percent of your annual rent. However, they will scour all the properties in the area for you, and if you give them your budget constraints, as well as information about the size of apartment you want and the amenities it must have, they will be able to scope out and show you homes like the one you're looking for. If you want to apply for an apartment you see, be sure to come with the proper documents in hand. Examples of what you'll need are copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment, letters from previous landlords and any other documents that might prove you're financially qualified for your home.
Have your checkbook ready; moving can be expensive in other ways: paying movers to move your stuff can cost a lot; however, real estate experts say that the price is worth it, since they can protect your stuff and keep you from having to replace it later. Also, when you get approved for an apartment, you'll need to pay about two months' rent up front to secure it, in addition to any other deposit your landlord might require. Before you move, be sure you're saving up-- a lot.
If you've decided that Kent is the right place for you to rent around Seattle, you might want to know a little bit more about where you should look in Kent. The area is small, but it does have distinct characteristics, depending on where you are in it geographically. Check out the information below to see where the right people, price range, and size of house is for you.
East Hill: This neighborhood is smack dab in the middle of Kent, geographically. It has a good mix of housing in terms of price and size. There are lots of houses here, as well as apartments, and there are lots of rentals--this could be a good place to look if you want to be part of a strong, young community and don't feel like being surrounded by families all day. $$
Berry Dale: This is the southeastern corner of Kent, and people who live here come for the really quiet neighborhood feel. It mostly has single-family homes, although there are some mobile homes and some row houses. Its not the place to look if you want a condo in a high-rise, though. You're going to find a lot of families with kids. $$$$$
West Hill: West Hill is in the western part of Kent, on the opposite side of the valley from East Hill. The area has a beautiful lake and parks, as well as lots of quiet residential neighborhoods. This is a trendy part of Kent, and you can walk around here to get to businesses. $$$
Downtown: Also known as the City Center, downtown Kent is the heart of the business district of the city. The area is full of shops, dining and entertainment. You should choose it if you want excitement, if you're looking for an affordable rental, since it has more than a lot of the outlying quiet residential areas. $$$
O'Brien: In the northwest corner of Kent, you'll find O'Brien, one of the most affordable areas in the city. Its nearly all renters, so you should come here if you want to find an apartment and be surrounded by other people who are renting apartments. Its one of the less safe and more urban areas, but that can be good if you're looking for something a little more stimulating than country living. $
Theres a chance you're moving to Kent to actually be in Kent, now that REI and Oberto (Oh boy!) headquarters are there. But its more likely that you go to Kent to commute into Seattle. There are buses throughout Kent that will take you around the town and from the business district closer to your house. There are also buses that will take you into Seattle when you want to go there. There is also a train service between Kent and Seattle on the Sounder Train. This is a great option if you detest work traffic and all the frustrations that come with it. However, most people in Kent have their own cars and drive themselves around. This is because it is convenient to run errands, to get around at your own pace and schedule, and also to take advantage of so many beautiful outdoor sights and scenery nearby.
If you're more of a homebody, there are lots of things for you to do here, too; you don't always need to get out of town to be entertained! If you like the outdoors, Kent has lots of options. Lake Meridian Park is a family friendly park with a huge, clean lake in the middle. People come to swim, fish, or lay on the man-made beach there. There is also the Interurban Trail, which passes over the Green River. People love to walk, run or ride their bikes on the trail. Another great walking trail over Soos Creak is the Soos Creek Trail. The trail is paved and a great place to meander on a lovely day. If you like to be active but like to do it inside, Kent residents love the Kent Vally Ice Center. Its one of the biggest ice skating rinks in the area, and you can also play miniature golf there or take a swing at one of the batting cages. If you're not the active type, there are still lots of things to do in Kent. Shopaholics can engage themselves at Kent Station--a new shopping center with the nations best chain stores, or visiting the farmers market in downtown Kent, which offers the freshest locally grown veggies and fruits.
June 2020 Kent Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Kent Rent Report. Kent rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kent rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Kent rents declined slightly over the past month
Kent rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kent stand at $1,501 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. Kent's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Seattle Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kent, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
- Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kent
As rents have increased slightly in Kent, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kent is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
- Kent's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Kent.
- While Kent's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kent than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Kent is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Kent from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“According to our results, renters in Kent are dissatisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo...
Here’s how Kent ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Kent from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“According to our results, renters in Kent are dissatisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They rated most categories with below-average scores.”
Key findings in Kent include the following:
- Kent renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Kent was the quality of local schools, which received a B+.
- Renters in Kent gave near-average scores to access to public transit (B-) and state and local taxes (B-).
- Categories like safety, affordability, commute times, and local job and career opportunities all received scores of D.
- Overall, renters in Kent are much less satisfied than renters in other Washington cities like Renton (A+), Bellevue (A-), and Tacoma (B).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.