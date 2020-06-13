Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

181 Apartments for rent in Kent, WA

The Lakes
13 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
7 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.

17 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
The Lakes
21 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
5 Units Available
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St., Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly placed in Kent, Washington, the Lighthouse Apartments is located only minutes away from Kent Station and the infamous ShoWare Center where there is endless shopping and entertainment options.
8 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
9 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
14 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.

1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.

12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
The Lakes
18 Units Available
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1114 sqft
Modern apartments in a peaceful setting near Riverfront Park. Walk-in closets and private balcony/patio. Units with fireplace available. Tenants have access to heated swimming pool and fitness center.
54 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Downtown Kent
2 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
3 Units Available
Bryson Square
24006 108th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1123 sqft
Bryson Square Apartments feature a beautiful weathered wood exterior with private balconies. Interiors are updated, and some apartments feature fireplaces for those cozy Washington evenings.
12 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,379
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.

8 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
6 Units Available
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
845 sqft
Gated community in Kent near Saltwater State Park and Vashon Island. Pet- and child-friendly units with large, private balconies, fireplaces, window coverings and fully equipped kitchens.
18 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
806 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.

Median Rent in Kent

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kent is $1,500, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,869.
Studio
$1,311
1 Bed
$1,500
2 Beds
$1,869
3+ Beds
$2,713
City GuideKent
Bet you didn't know Kent is a star-studded city.Kent is home to professional bowler Earl Anthony, actress Josie Bissett, and Shannon Higgins-Cirovski, a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Kent is a suburb of Seattle, WA. The city is essentially a place where people who work and hang out in Seattle like to sleep, but recently Kent has developed a reputation as a place of its own as the corporate home of big companies Oberto Sausage and REI (what a strange combination). The town was founded in the late 19th century, and settlers lived as farmers and undertook other agricultural ventures. A few decades later, however, people in Kent discovered hops production and they started growing hops as their main source of income. After a nasty aphids infestation at the plant, the residents of Kent eventually stopped depending on hops for their money making. However, by that time, enough people and money were in the area to consider it a real town. The city was incorporated in 1890, and since then it has depended on other agricultural products like dairy and lettuce. Basically, Kent is known as the boondocks of Seattle. People in the more urban areas tend consider Kent residents rednecks; however, the town is continuing to grow, and just a few years ago even acquired its own professional sports team.

Having trouble with Craigslist Kent? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Kent

If you want to move to Seattle but want to actually be able to afford rent, you should choose Kent as a good choice for a home. Kent offers easy access to big city amenities, but nothing about the area really feels like a big city. One of the good things about Kent is that it has a great mix of housing available. Its about 50 percent rented and 50 percent owned, and there is about 6 percent of homes vacant. The annual residential turnover is about 30 percent, so if you don't see what you like right off the bat, chances are if you wait a year or two, you'll fish out something good.

If you're going to look for an apartment in Kent, make sure to be prepared. You might want to ask a broker to help you look, a broker will probably charge you a fee of about one months rent or 15percent of your annual rent. However, they will scour all the properties in the area for you, and if you give them your budget constraints, as well as information about the size of apartment you want and the amenities it must have, they will be able to scope out and show you homes like the one you're looking for. If you want to apply for an apartment you see, be sure to come with the proper documents in hand. Examples of what you'll need are copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of employment, letters from previous landlords and any other documents that might prove you're financially qualified for your home.

Have your checkbook ready; moving can be expensive in other ways: paying movers to move your stuff can cost a lot; however, real estate experts say that the price is worth it, since they can protect your stuff and keep you from having to replace it later. Also, when you get approved for an apartment, you'll need to pay about two months' rent up front to secure it, in addition to any other deposit your landlord might require. Before you move, be sure you're saving up-- a lot.

Neighborhoods

If you've decided that Kent is the right place for you to rent around Seattle, you might want to know a little bit more about where you should look in Kent. The area is small, but it does have distinct characteristics, depending on where you are in it geographically. Check out the information below to see where the right people, price range, and size of house is for you.

East Hill: This neighborhood is smack dab in the middle of Kent, geographically. It has a good mix of housing in terms of price and size. There are lots of houses here, as well as apartments, and there are lots of rentals--this could be a good place to look if you want to be part of a strong, young community and don't feel like being surrounded by families all day. $$

Berry Dale: This is the southeastern corner of Kent, and people who live here come for the really quiet neighborhood feel. It mostly has single-family homes, although there are some mobile homes and some row houses. Its not the place to look if you want a condo in a high-rise, though. You're going to find a lot of families with kids. $$$$$

West Hill: West Hill is in the western part of Kent, on the opposite side of the valley from East Hill. The area has a beautiful lake and parks, as well as lots of quiet residential neighborhoods. This is a trendy part of Kent, and you can walk around here to get to businesses. $$$

Downtown: Also known as the City Center, downtown Kent is the heart of the business district of the city. The area is full of shops, dining and entertainment. You should choose it if you want excitement, if you're looking for an affordable rental, since it has more than a lot of the outlying quiet residential areas. $$$

O'Brien: In the northwest corner of Kent, you'll find O'Brien, one of the most affordable areas in the city. Its nearly all renters, so you should come here if you want to find an apartment and be surrounded by other people who are renting apartments. Its one of the less safe and more urban areas, but that can be good if you're looking for something a little more stimulating than country living. $

Living in Kent

Theres a chance you're moving to Kent to actually be in Kent, now that REI and Oberto (Oh boy!) headquarters are there. But its more likely that you go to Kent to commute into Seattle. There are buses throughout Kent that will take you around the town and from the business district closer to your house. There are also buses that will take you into Seattle when you want to go there. There is also a train service between Kent and Seattle on the Sounder Train. This is a great option if you detest work traffic and all the frustrations that come with it. However, most people in Kent have their own cars and drive themselves around. This is because it is convenient to run errands, to get around at your own pace and schedule, and also to take advantage of so many beautiful outdoor sights and scenery nearby.

If you're more of a homebody, there are lots of things for you to do here, too; you don't always need to get out of town to be entertained! If you like the outdoors, Kent has lots of options. Lake Meridian Park is a family friendly park with a huge, clean lake in the middle. People come to swim, fish, or lay on the man-made beach there. There is also the Interurban Trail, which passes over the Green River. People love to walk, run or ride their bikes on the trail. Another great walking trail over Soos Creak is the Soos Creek Trail. The trail is paved and a great place to meander on a lovely day. If you like to be active but like to do it inside, Kent residents love the Kent Vally Ice Center. Its one of the biggest ice skating rinks in the area, and you can also play miniature golf there or take a swing at one of the batting cages. If you're not the active type, there are still lots of things to do in Kent. Shopaholics can engage themselves at Kent Station--a new shopping center with the nations best chain stores, or visiting the farmers market in downtown Kent, which offers the freshest locally grown veggies and fruits.

Kent rents declined slightly over the past month

Kent rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kent stand at $1,501 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,869 for a two-bedroom. Kent's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kent, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kent

    As rents have increased slightly in Kent, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kent is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Kent's median two-bedroom rent of $1,869 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Kent.
    • While Kent's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kent than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Kent is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Kent from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “According to our results, renters in Kent are dissatisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo...

    View full Kent Renter Survey

    Here’s how Kent ranks on:

    D
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    B+
    Quality of schools
    D
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Kent from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “According to our results, renters in Kent are dissatisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They rated most categories with below-average scores.”

    Key findings in Kent include the following:

    • Kent renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Kent was the quality of local schools, which received a B+.
    • Renters in Kent gave near-average scores to access to public transit (B-) and state and local taxes (B-).
    • Categories like safety, affordability, commute times, and local job and career opportunities all received scores of D.
    • Overall, renters in Kent are much less satisfied than renters in other Washington cities like Renton (A+), Bellevue (A-), and Tacoma (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Kent?
    In Kent, the median rent is $1,311 for a studio, $1,500 for a 1-bedroom, $1,869 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,713 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kent, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Kent?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Kent include The Lakes.
    How pet-friendly is Kent?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Kent received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Kent?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Kent received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Kent?
    Kent renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Kent did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Kent?
    Some of the colleges located in the Kent area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Kent?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kent from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

