181 Apartments for rent in Kent, WA

Neighborhoods

If you've decided that Kent is the right place for you to rent around Seattle, you might want to know a little bit more about where you should look in Kent. The area is small, but it does have distinct characteristics, depending on where you are in it geographically. Check out the information below to see where the right people, price range, and size of house is for you.

East Hill: This neighborhood is smack dab in the middle of Kent, geographically. It has a good mix of housing in terms of price and size. There are lots of houses here, as well as apartments, and there are lots of rentals--this could be a good place to look if you want to be part of a strong, young community and don't feel like being surrounded by families all day. $$

Berry Dale: This is the southeastern corner of Kent, and people who live here come for the really quiet neighborhood feel. It mostly has single-family homes, although there are some mobile homes and some row houses. Its not the place to look if you want a condo in a high-rise, though. You're going to find a lot of families with kids. $$$$$

West Hill: West Hill is in the western part of Kent, on the opposite side of the valley from East Hill. The area has a beautiful lake and parks, as well as lots of quiet residential neighborhoods. This is a trendy part of Kent, and you can walk around here to get to businesses. $$$

Downtown: Also known as the City Center, downtown Kent is the heart of the business district of the city. The area is full of shops, dining and entertainment. You should choose it if you want excitement, if you're looking for an affordable rental, since it has more than a lot of the outlying quiet residential areas. $$$

O'Brien: In the northwest corner of Kent, you'll find O'Brien, one of the most affordable areas in the city. Its nearly all renters, so you should come here if you want to find an apartment and be surrounded by other people who are renting apartments. Its one of the less safe and more urban areas, but that can be good if you're looking for something a little more stimulating than country living. $