eastmont
117 Apartments for rent in Eastmont, WA📍
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
3301 108th Street SE
3301 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Suite - 6.2 Miles From Boeing, for a 15 minute commute!! $1650 P/Month or $600 P/ Week... Available today!! This furnished suite features a fully functioning kitchen, with marble flooring throughout.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
12509 46th Drive SE
12509 46th Drive Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1112 sqft
Cozy Rambler W/ 3bd/2bth & Fully Fenced Bkyd! - This 1,112 sq ft home in Everett offers an open living room with wood burning fireplace/stove and ceiling fan, Kitchen with dining area and 3 bedrooms.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
1425 - 105th Place S.E.
1425 105th Pl SE, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Northlake Court - 3 Bedroom Townhome - Available on or before June 20th, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
11715 54th Dr SE
11715 54th Avenue Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2205 sqft
Spacious Home with Den & Bonus Room ~ FaceTime and/or Virtual Tours are Available! - To view a virtual tour of the property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.
Results within 1 mile of Eastmont
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Silver Lake
8 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Silver Lake
2 Units Available
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Everett, Washington, this apartment community offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
$
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
$
Cascade View
9 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
8 Units Available
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1140 sqft
Close to the Garden State Parkway, these homes feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private balconies in a smoke-free community. Pet-friendly, with two fitness centers and a residents' lounge.
Cascade View
2 Units Available
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,179
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.
1 Unit Available
14009 34th Dr SE #B
14009 34th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1537 sqft
Spacious Mill Creek Townhome in EXCELLENT location - Walk to the Grocery Store! - Northpointe HOA, Spacious Townhome, built in 2014 is located in the desirable area of Mill Creek, walk to parks, schools, grocery stores and more! Convenient living! *
1 Unit Available
13426 33rd Dr SE
13426 33rd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2326 sqft
13426 33rd Dr SE Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Mill Creek - A beautiful custom home in The Meadows area of Mill Creek boasting 2326 sq ft with a lot of amenities which include brand new appliances, washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
13825 28th Dr SE
13825 28th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
Mill Creek Home, Three Bedroom - Three bedroom (two on main, one in basement) split level house. Two bathrooms (one up and one down), rec-room, deck over looking large level fenced yard. Newly painted, and brand new carpet just installed.
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
1402 Kossuth Ave
1402 Kossuth Avenue, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2166 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in Everett! - 4 Bedroom 2 full bath home for rent! Home features large open living room, gorgeous hardwood flooring, granite countertops a and new stainless appliances. Wood burning fireplace. 1 car garage.
Pinehurst
1 Unit Available
2120 Madison St #2
2120 Madison Street, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
824 sqft
Everett 2 bedroom 1 bath 824 squarefoot unit - Available 6/8/20. Wonderful and bright unit about 824 squarefoot 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Complete with newer Range/Oven, Refrigerator and washer/dryer.
Cascade View
1 Unit Available
8931 West Mall Dr
8931 West Mall Drive, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1168 sqft
Available 07/22/20 Rambler 3 bedroom 2 Full baths. - Property Id: 288696 This home has an opened a living concept. It also has a fully fenced backyard with a nice bright large covered deck. This home is a nice 3 bedroom 2 Full baths.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
12408 12th Ave SE
12408 12th Avenue Southeast, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2500 sqft
July 1st Move In! Beautiful home with spacious back yard-minutes to major routes. This Silver Lake North rental boasts luxurious owner upgrades, which makes this home one of a kind, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & huge upper bonus room.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
2001 120th Pl SE #7-304
2001 120th Place Southeast, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Lake Condo - This well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is nestled on the third floor of the desirable Shoreside community which is conveniently located close to Silver Lake.
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
10524 - 14th Drive S.E.
10524 14th Dr SE, Snohomish County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2313 sqft
Northlake Court 4 Bedroom Townhome - 2 master Suites! - Avail Now! Spectacular 4 Bedroom Townhome in sought after community near Silver Lake available mid-March.
Results within 5 miles of Eastmont
$
9 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Eastmont rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,050.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Eastmont include Silver Lake.
Some of the colleges located in the Eastmont area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
