/
/
/
Everett Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near Everett Community College
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
6 Units Available
Port Gardner
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2129 Rucker Avenue - 4
2129 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please view the video walkthrough online at AsgardNW.com under "Virtual Tours" Due to current events, we are only showing the apartment to approved applicants. Apply online at AsgardNW.com. There is a $40 application fee.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Everett
1027 Lombard Avenue
1027 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1038 sqft
This move-in ready home features 2 separate units each having totally independent entrance and living areas. Unit A is on the main level. It has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and brightly lit cheerful living room and dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1
3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit! Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout! Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3501 Colby Ave #306
3501 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
2 Bedroom Condo on Colby Ave - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located on the 3rd floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3726 Wetmore Ave
3726 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1214 sqft
Top floor unit features two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 4
2232 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Please view the video walk through online at AsgardNW.com under virtual viewing Second Story One Bedroom in the heart of Downtown Everett Renter Requirements: All Applicants Must Have a Minimum Credit of 600 Combined Monthly Income Greater than 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2629 Rucker Avenue
2629 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
608 sqft
Updated & Move-in Ready 2bd/1bth With W/D! - This updated unit located in downtown north Everett features updated flooring, updated appliances, a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with full size washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Delta
2415 11th St #5
2415 11th Street, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
549 sqft
Come visit the Highlander Apartments in Everett, WA! We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2421 Rucker Avenue - 2
2421 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
View a video walkthrough of the unit at AsgardNW.com under "Virtual Tours." Apply Online at AsgardNW.com. There is a $40 application fee. Due to current events, we are only showing the unit to approved applicants. Renter Requirements: No Pets.