phinney ridge
624 Apartments for rent in Phinney Ridge, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phinney Flats in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7320 Linden Ave N
7320 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1116 sqft
7320 Linden Ave N Available 05/01/20 Rare Green Lake Townhouse with Great Views! 5 Minutes to Lake! - Green Lake living! This perfectly located townhouse has 180-degree sweeping views of the Cascade Mountains, Green Lake, Mt Rainier, and a
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5901 Phinney Ave N, #101
5901 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
765 sqft
5901 Phinney Ave N, #101 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Updated 2 bedroom Condo in Phinney Ridge Next to Woodland Park with 1 Parking Space - Newly remodeled unit with gorgeous flooring and appointments.
Results within 1 mile of Phinney Ridge
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
601 sqft
Brand-new apartments within steps of downtown Ballard. These units feature wood floors, a rooftop patio, fire pits and more! Enjoy the fitness center, open 24 hours.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,560
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1009 sqft
Super-modern green community boasting a fire pit, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Next to Gilman Playground and blocks from Woodland Park Zoo.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 05:50pm
18 Units Available
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,506
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
904 sqft
Convenient neighborhood in Seattle, closet to Safeway and other restaurant and entertainment options. Units include ice maker, laundry, and patio/balcony. Luxurious community offers 24-hour gym, courtyard, and parking garage.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
974 sqft
Close to Ballard Market, Gilman Playground, US Post Office, St. Alphonsus Church, Seattle Gymnastics Academy-Ballard, Swedish Medical Center Emergency Department, Nautilusnet.com, Inc. Pet-friendly apartments across from RapidRide stop on D-Line, high walkability, in-unit laundry, and rooftop deck.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
7 Units Available
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,770
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1017 sqft
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,611
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
970 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a trendy neighborhood near 45th Street. Eye-catching color schemes, 24-hour fitness center and spacious layouts. Electric vehicle charging available. Controlled access. Hardwood-style flooring and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,379
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Inspire in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Wally
4111 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
599 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wally in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,758
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,383
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,073
1020 sqft
Seattle’s Fremont District is known as “The Center of the Known Universe,” and Epicenter is an iconic extension of this very artistic community! Fremont is an eclectic, lively colorful community where something is always happening! Whether you visit
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,623
1077 sqft
Residents enjoy views of Lake Union and downtown Seattle from the rooftop lounge, along with a greenhouse and chicken coop. Luxury apartments located just steps away from restaurants and shopping. Highly walkable neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,501
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
849 sqft
Fremont neighborhood near shopping and dining. Blocks from Lake Union. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Green community with lobby, elevator, bike storage, parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and European-style cabinetry. Community includes BBQ area, fire pit, resident lounge with Wi-Fi and fitness center. Conveniently located close to Salmon Bay Park.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,670
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1014 sqft
Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a quirky neighborhood not far from I-5. Thoughtfully designed floor plans feature kitchens and bathrooms with quartz slab countertops. Private terraces and views of Lake Union available in select homes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
828 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,814
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
977 sqft
Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Janus
101 NW 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,795
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living is full of options always growing and changing. And Janus is part of it in the artful and eclectic neighborhood of Greenwood, just 10 minutes north of downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine apartment living and create that perfect, comfortable home oasis at Portofino, where the generous floorplans give you room to spread out and to entertain friends.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,668
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
548 sqft
Community offers roof deck and stunning views of Seattle. Units feature washer/dryer, dining area and expansive windows. Located close to beloved local restaurants Peet's Coffee, Blue C Sushi and Pie.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments in Green Lake, Washington are located in one of Seattle’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It’s a great place to walk, to bike, to meet people and make friends.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B
3635 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1510 sqft
Fremont Townhouse - Live in the heart of Fremont! Beautifully constructed and meticulously maintained, this 3BR/3.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1518 NW 87th St
1518 NW 87th St, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1792 sqft
Spacious Townhome - Remarkably modern, new, and move-in ready, this 3BR/3BA, 1,748 sqft townhome conveys seasoned sophistication with a youthful vibe! Distinctly west coast in style, the sleek exterior is saturated in gray hues and wood tones,
