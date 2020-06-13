Apartment List
/
WA
/
marysville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Marysville, WA

📍
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
41 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Lakewood
13 Units Available
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shoultes
1 Unit Available
4928 130th Place NE
4928 130th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1024 sqft
3 bedroom home in Marysville! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, newly remodeled home in Marysville with fenced yard. Centrally located to schools, major shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE4865949)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
3915 88th St NE
3915 88th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1860 sqft
3915 88th St NE Available 07/01/20 Split level - This Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home backs up to a creek, Located in town. air conditioning units.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1415 8th ST
1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet will be installed, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17625 26th Dr NE
17625 26th Dr NE, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2384 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home In Wandering Winds - ~ $2,650 ~ Brand new home in the Wandering Winds development. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with an open floor plan consisting of 2384 square feet and a gas fireplace.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Smokey Point
1 Unit Available
2638 176th Pl NE
2638 176th Pl NE, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2593 sqft
Marysville New Construction - Property Id: 241380 Brand new Sea Pac Homes construction for rent. Featuring 2593 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Kellogg Marsh
1 Unit Available
11508 51st Avenue Northeast - C
11508 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Available July 1! Newly updated duplex, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs bathroom has shower and laundry room. New flooring, paint, tile in bathrooms. One car attached manual garage door.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Smokey Point
1 Unit Available
3627 152nd Street Northeast - 1
3627 152nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
Studio
$2,250
1508 sqft
Room for 10 people to work comfortably. Attractive building with parking in rear, ADA bathroom and full Kitchen. Easy commute, one block from Smokey Point Blvd., near high traffic businesses and several industrial businesses.

1 of 6

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Kellogg Marsh
1 Unit Available
5025 119th St NE
5025 119th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1533 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq.

1 of 12

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
Marshall
1 Unit Available
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.
Results within 1 mile of Marysville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65
18222 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1020 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 Available 07/08/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - OPEN HOUSE EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 10 - 4PM MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1611 94th Ave NE
1611 94th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 84th Ave NE
1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1999 sqft
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
17303 Schuhs Ln
17303 Schuhs Lane, Lake Goodwin, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Lakeside Living: Spacious 2Bed/1Bath Private Entrance Mother-in-Law Unit at Beautiful Lake Goodwin.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Frontier Heights
1 Unit Available
8926 12th St NE
8926 12th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION-Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler house with fenced yard. - APPROVED APPLICATION-Welcome home to this Lake Stevens 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with brand new carpet and new paint.

1 of 7

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
17900 Smokey Point Blvd.
17900 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
848 sqft
Rambler 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with carport - This clean and spacious 2 bed 1 bath duplex is move-in ready! Unit offers an open living room/ dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and one full bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Marysville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Port Gardner
4 Units Available
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,447
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.

Median Rent in Marysville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Marysville is $1,329, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,656.
Studio
$1,161
1 Bed
$1,329
2 Beds
$1,656
3+ Beds
$2,403

June 2020 Marysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marysville Rent Report. Marysville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Marysville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marysville Rent Report. Marysville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Marysville rents increased over the past month

Marysville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marysville stand at $1,330 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,656 for a two-bedroom. Marysville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Marysville throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marysville

    Rent growth in Marysville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Marysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,656 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Marysville.
    • While rents in Marysville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marysville than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Marysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Marysville?
    In Marysville, the median rent is $1,161 for a studio, $1,329 for a 1-bedroom, $1,656 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,403 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marysville, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Marysville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Marysville area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Western Washington University, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, and Cascadia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Marysville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marysville from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

    Similar Pages

    Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
    Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
    Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer