Last updated June 13 2020

101 Apartments for rent in Des Moines, WA

Pacific Ridge
South Des Moines
Last updated June 13
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Last updated June 13
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Chelsea by the Bay
1823 S Kent des Moines Rd, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community in a serene setting close to Des Moines waterfront. On-site amenities include a multipurpose sports court, swimming pool and covered parking lot. Residents enjoy easy access to I-5 and Angle Lake Station.
Last updated June 13
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Last updated June 13
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
21614 29th Avenue South Unit 3
21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
860 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
22810 30th Ave S Unit B304
22810 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint Top Level - End Unit Condo in Heritage Court - Des Moines! - Been waiting for that perfect commuter condo? Well you found it! Beautiful and well maintained condo in a super convenient location.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
Redondo
1 Unit Available
1117 S 274th Pl.
1117 South 274th Place, Des Moines, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
3600 sqft
263- $500 MOVE IN SPECIAL Breathtaking Views of the Puget Sound!! - Magnificent custom home overlooking the Sound and Poverty Bay at Redondo .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
24307 24th Ave S
24307 24th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
100% Remodeled Manufactured Home for Rent - Fully remodeled home with new appliances. Has a washer and dryer hook up. Two car garage with a shop. Close to freeways and airport. Utilities are not included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
2329 Kent Des Moines Road
2329 South Kent Des Moines Road, Des Moines, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
Wonderful 5-bedroom house located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Redondo Beach and Marina, and SeaTac Airport.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community with units for rent that offer spectacular views of the Puget Sound.
Last updated June 13
43 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
28610 16th Ave S. #404
28610 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
615 sqft
411- One Bedroom Condo with Breath Taking View in Redondo Vista - You've got to see it to believe it. This vibrant condo is located in Federal Way over looking the Puget Sound.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
30212 7th Ave S
30212 7th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
APPLICATION APPROVED - REMODELED LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Welcome home to this remodeled two bedroom, 1 bathroom, lower duplex unit located in Federal Way.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
28602 16th Ave S, #404
28602 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
28602 16th Ave S, #404 Available 07/01/20 Federal way View Condo - top floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom. Rent $1395.00 Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this Top Level Condo with Views of the Puget Sound and the Olympics.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
703 S 304th Street
703 South 304th Street, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1400 sqft
A Must See - Beautiful 3 Bed Rambler - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,283.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,283.00 Admin Fee: $250.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
140 So 297th Pl
140 South 297th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2204 sqft
Beautiful home with picturesque views of Puget Sound waters and Olympic Mountains - Two Masters, Stunning Views. Goreius home with 3 separate fireplaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
28620 25th Pl S
28620 25th Place South, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Must see newly updated Federal Way duplex - Fresh paint, floors, and appliances. Great location just off I-5 for an easy commute to Tacoma and Seattle. Close to the Sea-Tac Link Light Rail, and minutes from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4
Riverview
1 Unit Available
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.
Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
City GuideDes Moines
Trying to find an apartment for rent in Des Moines, Washington? Well, it's a good thing you've landed on this page, because we've got all the tips and tricks to renting, living, and general enjoyment in the little city of Des Moines.
Life in Des Moines

Situated on the east shore of the Puget Sound, halfway between Tacoma and Seattle, Des Moines is a waterfront city with some of the luckiest residents in the country. The people of Des Moines get to enjoy fishing the cold waters of the Puget Sound, strolling along the boardwalk at Redondo Beach, shopping for the freshest groceries at the waterside farmer's market, as well as exploring the steep ravine of the forested Saltwater State Park at the southern edge of town. And, when it comes to property rentals, local residents have many options to choose from. Hobbs, for instance, has everything from low cost studio apartments to luxury lofts, townhomes, and rental homes, many with great views, and all just a mile or two away from a lovely waterfront. Apartment rental rates range from about $600 for an inexpensive studio apartment to over $1,200 for a luxury rental near the waterfront. Most rental homes around here are fairly big, having three bedrooms or more, and can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000.

Need amenities? Well, we've got plenty of them in the apartments around here. It's common for apartments to have long lists amenities, including the usual perks such as a pool, playground, fitness center, business center, courtyard, and laundry facilities. In the expensive places, though, you can get some luxurious extras, such as free tanning, high tech workout equipment, a cozy community area complete with fire pit, a resort-style pool and a sauna.

Pet-friendly pads are everywhere around here. However, the kinds of pets you’re moving with can make the apartment search a little more difficult. Cats and small dogs are welcome just about anywhere, but moving to Des Moines with a 60-pound coon hound or a big ol' Labrador will most certainly be a challenge. Less expensive apartments, townhomes, and rental homes are the places to look for big dogs. Houses for rent by owners are more likely to consider pets on a case-by-case basis, so be sure to tell Sparky to be on his best behavior! At any property rental, you can expect to pay a refundable pet deposit around $500.

That's about all you need to know be a local Des Moinesian-renter. So, pack up that fishing pole and get to it! Good luck and happy hunting.

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Des Moines?
The average rent price for Des Moines rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,730.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Des Moines?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Des Moines include Pacific Ridge, and South Des Moines.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Des Moines?
Some of the colleges located in the Des Moines area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Des Moines?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Des Moines from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

