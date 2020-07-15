36 Apartments For Rent Near Northwest University

/
Northwest University
Central Houghton
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,075
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1149 sqft
Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for.
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Lakeview
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Downtown Bellvue
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,872
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,092
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
982 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
Moss Bay
Westwater
221 1st St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1340 sqft
Convenient downtown location just west of I-405. Waterfront property with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Seattle's skyline. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a 24-hr gym.
Lakeview
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,471
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,131
1325 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
Northwest Bellevue
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Moss Bay
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,953
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,027
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Moss Bay
Voda
207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
996 sqft
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks.
Moss Bay
The 101
101 Main St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,041
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments right near Kirkland Marina. Residents get access to a fire pit and barbecue area. Concierge service available. Within minutes of Peter Kirk Memorial Park. Close to I-405.
Northwest Bellevue
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Northwest Bellevue
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1185 sqft
Nearby schools: Sacred Heart Elementary, Bellevue Christian Schools, Chinook Middle School, Clyde Hill Elementary. Close to shopping at Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square Mall, Downtown Park, Bellevue Arts Museum, Overlake Hospital. Amenities include spa, short-term leases, year-round pool.
Northwest Bellevue
Park East Apartments
1400 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1210 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park East Apartments in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Bellvue
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,419
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,879
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located in downtown Bellevue with a close commute to dining and shopping. Available with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include trash valet, gym and garage.
Moss Bay
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away.
Northwest Bellevue
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,575
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Grass Lawn
13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113
13954 Northeast 60th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Yarrow Point
9064 NE 33rd ST
9064 Northeast 33rd Street, Yarrow Point, WA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
6500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Northwest Bellevue
1296 Bellevue Way NE Unit 1
1296 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1092 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, newly remodeled with new appliances, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment property rental in the Northwest Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue, WA.
Northwest Bellevue
1256 Bellevue Way NE #2
1256 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2db, 2ba Condo Downtown Bellevue in Tranquil Setting - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.
Grass Lawn
13310 NE 74th ST Redmond
13310 Northeast 74th Street, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 315247 4 bedroom, cul-de-sac location, conveniently located in the Bridle Trails/Rose Hill neighborhood.
Downtown Bellvue
11004 NE 11th St #406
11004 Northeast 11th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1004 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Bellevue - Bellevue City Living at its finest! This is a beautiful Building inside and out. Eye catching condo, boasts an open floor plan that opens to the South. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, and luxurious tall vaulted 9.
Moss Bay
410 2nd Ave S #106
410 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
$500 OFF RENT! STUNNING CONDO IN DOWNTOWN KIRKLAND! - !!Don't miss the spring special! Get $500 off your first month's rent!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo is just what you've been looking for! It is located in downtown Kirkland and everything
Grass Lawn
13838 NE 60th St #159
13838 Northeast 60th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
757 sqft
Beautiful sought after Sixty-01 gated community townhome - Welcome home to this beautiful town home in sixty-01, a secure gated community with tons of amenities.