on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated bathtub granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport elevator gym parking garage on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage community garden courtyard

512 Boylston Ave E - 305 Available Large one-bedroom on Capitol Hill - A beautiful one bedroom with incredible charm and walk in closets in bedroom and living room. The bedroom and apartment are huge. You can fit a king sized bed with room to spare. This is a vintage unit with wood floors, custom cabinetry, and craftsmanship vintage fixtures throughout. The kitchen has beautiful original cabinetry and even an old ice box that serves as a cabinet. This is truly a well structured and beautiful apartment



Situated on a quiet street and in a quiet building but within steps of vibrant Capitol Hill. This building features stain glass window fixtures. A beautiful garden and privacy from the street. It is a 20 minute walk to Amazon, South Lake Union, First Hill, and downtown.



This is close to shopping, gym, bus line, library, and situated on one of quaintest streets in all of Seattle. Very charming!!



