Glen Arms
Glen Arms

512 Boylston Avenue East · (206) 678-1866
Location

512 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 512 Boylston Ave E - 201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,690

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glen Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
parking
garage
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
community garden
courtyard
512 Boylston Ave E - 305 Available Large one-bedroom on Capitol Hill - A beautiful one bedroom with incredible charm and walk in closets in bedroom and living room. The bedroom and apartment are huge. You can fit a king sized bed with room to spare. This is a vintage unit with wood floors, custom cabinetry, and craftsmanship vintage fixtures throughout. The kitchen has beautiful original cabinetry and even an old ice box that serves as a cabinet. This is truly a well structured and beautiful apartment

Situated on a quiet street and in a quiet building but within steps of vibrant Capitol Hill. This building features stain glass window fixtures. A beautiful garden and privacy from the street. It is a 20 minute walk to Amazon, South Lake Union, First Hill, and downtown.

This is close to shopping, gym, bus line, library, and situated on one of quaintest streets in all of Seattle. Very charming!!

Capitol Hill Capital Hill SLU South Lake Union Seattle Library Broadway 15th Ave Pike Pine Corridor Light Rail Seattle College Seattle Central College Seattle University SU University of Washington UW Swedish Hospital Virginia Mason Group Health Harborview Doctors Clinic Amazon Facebook Fred Hutch Seattle Cancer Care Lake Union Volunteer Park Vintage Cal Anderson Park Vintage Historic Brick Hardwood Floors Remodeled Kitchen Renovated Kitchen Elevator On Site Parking Parking Garage Carport Intercom Entry QFC Bartell's Walgreens Pharmacy IOOF Trader Joes Central Coop Seattle Library Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
rent: $25
Dogs
rent: $25
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glen Arms have any available units?
Glen Arms has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Glen Arms have?
Some of Glen Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Glen Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen Arms is pet friendly.
Does Glen Arms offer parking?
Yes, Glen Arms offers parking.
Does Glen Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glen Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen Arms have a pool?
No, Glen Arms does not have a pool.
Does Glen Arms have accessible units?
No, Glen Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Glen Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Glen Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
