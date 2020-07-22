/
mid beacon hill
488 Apartments for rent in Mid-Beacon Hill, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
342 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A modern community with views of Beacon Hill. On-site amenities include a sundeck, courtyard and green space. Controlled access. Homes include eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5542 22nd Ave S.
5542 22nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
480 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom House In Beacon Hill - This super cozy one bedroom one bathroom home located in the middle of Beacon Hill makes commuting anywhere in Seattle a dream.
Results within 1 mile of Mid-Beacon Hill
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
7 Units Available
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
842 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
31 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1039 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
10 Units Available
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,695
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1124 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Angeline in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 02:54 AM
1 Unit Available
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holgate12 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,247
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
26 Units Available
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1037 sqft
Feel pampered with classy amenities like the sky lounge, sundeck and resident garden. Pet parks on the rooftop and near the property. Sun out at Othello Park nearby. Apartments with sweeping windows and full-size washers.
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
4321 S Webster St Unit E
4321 South Webster Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1651 sqft
Large 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Light-Filled Townhome - This town home is in a prime location.
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1747 S Hanford St 7
1747 South Hanford Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 North Beacon Hill 1bdrm 1st floor Unit - Property Id: 281436 Available 08/01/20. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice one bedroom 1st floor unit with full bath. Street parking, very convenient to bus line.
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4804 S Frontenac St
4804 South Frontenac Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2040 sqft
4804 S Frontenac St Available 08/01/20 Othello Station & S. Brighton Beach Area 3BD /2BA Immaculate Single Family Home!! - Remodeled and Updated. Open Floor Plan. Full sized kitchen w/ stainless appliances and white maple cabinets.
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3638 Courtland Pl S #A
3638 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4206 S Raymond St
4206 South Raymond Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
990 sqft
Come check out this funky 1909 Classic Craftsman, in the close to everything hip neighborhood of Hillman City! Minutes to awesome restaurants, shops in Columbia City, Lake Washington, and the beautiful Seward Park.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3021 17th Ave S
3021 17th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
3920 sqft
N Beacon Hill Craftsman! 3-min walk to Light Rail. 8BR/3.5 bth, fp, & h/w flrs. Gourmet kitch w/ island, quartz countertops, & all new ss apps. Lower level has sep entr, wet bar, & fridge. 2 sets of WD.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1929 S Waite St
1929 South Waite Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1830 sqft
3br - For Rent on North Beacon Hill 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath with basement (N.
Results within 5 miles of Mid-Beacon Hill
Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
61 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,629
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1223 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
4 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,815
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,344
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
6 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
984 sqft
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
14 Units Available
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,995
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1187 sqft
Close to multiple light rail stops, Port 99, high-end retail at Pacific Place Mall, Westlake Center Mall, Macy's, The Moore Theatre, Westlake Park, Amazon Campus, and Paramount Theatre. Amenities include year-round heated indoor pool, spa, sauna, and steam rooms, pet walk area, fitness trainer.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
36 Units Available
Cypress
120 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
993 sqft
New park. New green loop. New dog park. New soccer field. New public art. So many new amenities will make you want to live in our neck of the woods.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Elara
2134 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,840
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
937 sqft
Upscale apartment community in an urban downtown setting just steps from Pike Place Market. Elegant rooftop deck, dog spa, bike storage room, and wine bar and lounge.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,460
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
