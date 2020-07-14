All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Lawrence Lofts

1818 E Madison St · (206) 539-1339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month free on all currently vacant units
Location

1818 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 520 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 332 · Avail. now

$2,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lawrence Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
High ceilings, clean lines, industrial finishes, raw canvases. A loft inspires unique expressions of individuality. Lawrence Lofts balances the fundamentals of loft living with the comforts of efficient in-city living. Enjoy well-appointed kitchens and bathrooms, windows flooded with views, concrete and tile floors and the freedom to make it all your own.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $300 security deposit
Move-in Fees: Cleaning fees are 10% of the rental amount, less the cost of applications
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dogs breeds include Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, German Sheppards, and Pit-bulls.
Parking Details: We have a controlled access garage with standard spots for $175/month and spots with storage for $200/month.
Storage Details: We have additional storage units that are 3' wide by 3' deep by 6' tall and priced at $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lawrence Lofts have any available units?
Lawrence Lofts has 14 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Lawrence Lofts have?
Some of Lawrence Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lawrence Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Lawrence Lofts is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free on all currently vacant units
Is Lawrence Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Lawrence Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Lawrence Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Lawrence Lofts offers parking.
Does Lawrence Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lawrence Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lawrence Lofts have a pool?
No, Lawrence Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Lawrence Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Lawrence Lofts has accessible units.
Does Lawrence Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lawrence Lofts has units with dishwashers.

