Lawrence Lofts.

Lease Length: 10-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $300 security deposit
Move-in Fees: Cleaning fees are 10% of the rental amount, less the cost of applications
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dogs breeds include Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, German Sheppards, and Pit-bulls.
Parking Details: We have a controlled access garage with standard spots for $175/month and spots with storage for $200/month.
Storage Details: We have additional storage units that are 3' wide by 3' deep by 6' tall and priced at $35/month.