Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Seattle apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1205 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
South Lake Union
True North
801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1012 sqft
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
South Lake Union
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,572
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1254 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator and pool table. Located close to Amazon, Google and the University of Washington.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Ballard
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,615
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1149 sqft
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by
Verified

1 of 161

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
43 Units Available
Ballard
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,780
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,216
1096 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Belltown
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,185
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1760 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
Belltown
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,515
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
14 Units Available
Belltown
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
23 Units Available
Pioneer Square
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
21 Units Available
South Lake Union
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1049 sqft
Close to Cascade Park. Thoughtfully designed apartments with contemporary fixtures and finishes. Community offers a solarium and fitness center, as well as multiple clubrooms, outdoor green spaces and on-site food trucks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
12 Units Available
Queen Anne
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,464
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
10 Units Available
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,348
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
11 Units Available
South Lake Union
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
943 sqft
Close to Cascade Playground, Amazon Campus, REI Seattle, I-5 Express, bus stops, Light Rail 98, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Whole Foods, Cascade Farmers Market, Hutch School, Cornish College of the Arts, Denny Park. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows, and rooftop garden.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
7 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,586
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,943
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1144 sqft
Metro living with stunning waterfront views and world-class amenities. Walker's paradise, recently renovated and in-home features like laundry, granite counters and unique hardwood flooring. Relax at the pool, the theater or the 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
8 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,926
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,341
858 sqft
Just a block from Cal Anderson Park. A smoke-free community with a rooftop dog park, fantastic Seattle skyline views, and an on-site hair salon, dental shop and gnocchi bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
23 Units Available
Wallingford
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,925
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1067 sqft
Wonderfully situated community just a block north of Gas Works Park. Invite friends for a rooftop deck BBQ. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Controlled-access garage.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
39 Units Available
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,280
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,463
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1177 sqft
Close to the I-5 Express. Upscale apartment community within walking distance to the Westlake Center. Amenities include a communal chef's kitchen, private party room, fitness center, media room and rooftop deck with Seattle skyline views.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
36 Units Available
First Hill
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,555
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
Westlake
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1084 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Near Lake Union waterfront. Featuring a resident lounge, fitness center, sky lounge with impressive views and a rooftop bark park. Easy transit access. Wood-style plank flooring and open concept layouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Fairmount Park
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Seattle, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Seattle apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Seattle apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

