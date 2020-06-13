108 Apartments for rent in Federal Way, WA

AL
Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
873 sqft
Nestled in a lush green forest belt, Cedardale Apartments in Federal Way is a place that you could call home. A convenient location and neighborhood feel, reasonable rents and updated looks will give you a sense of having it all.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
865 sqft
Welcome home to Soundview Apartment Homes! As our name suggests, we are an apartment community with units for rent that offer spectacular views of the Puget Sound.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
43 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,116
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
965 sqft
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
2 Units Available
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1176 sqft
Close to St. Francis Hospital and West Hylebos Wetlands Park. Modern apartments with large living areas, island kitchens, and private patios or balconies situated in a tranquil community with a wellness center and walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
3 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28620 25th Pl S
28620 25th Place South, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Must see newly updated Federal Way duplex - Fresh paint, floors, and appliances. Great location just off I-5 for an easy commute to Tacoma and Seattle. Close to the Sea-Tac Link Light Rail, and minutes from shopping and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
3322 South West 340th Plaza
3322 SW 340th Pl, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Available now! 4bed/1.5bath, 1,250SF house in Federal Way. This home has newly refinished counters in the kitchen, a new fridge and dishwasher. New paint throughout entire home and new floors. New washer, dryer and gas stove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28602 16th Ave S, #404
28602 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
28602 16th Ave S, #404 Available 07/01/20 Federal way View Condo - top floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom. Rent $1395.00 Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this Top Level Condo with Views of the Puget Sound and the Olympics.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5016 SW 325th Place
5016 Southwest 325th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1930 sqft
5016 SW 325th Place Available 07/07/20 Federal way tri-level home, 3 bed 2.5 bath,2 car garage, ready for move in July 7th! - Welcome home, this light and bright tri-level home, three bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30833 19th Pl. S.
30833 19th Place South, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Application Pending Beautiful, Refreshed Duplex - Like New - Application Pending This private and spacious rambler style two bedroom one bath unit is available now.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 S 304th Street
703 South 304th Street, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1400 sqft
A Must See - Beautiful 3 Bed Rambler - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,283.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $42.00 Security Deposit: $2,283.00 Admin Fee: $250.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
833 SW 364th Pl
833 Southwest 364th Place, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2640 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired Community of Federal Way - Stunning home in high-end community! Formal living room by entry, cozy gas fireplace, open eat-in kitchen, and large pantry area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30548 5th Ave SW
30548 5th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1030 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home on a short quiet street. Beautiful location on a small quiet street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32057 37th Place South
32057 South 37th Street, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2090 sqft
Available 06/29/20 4 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths. 2 Fire Places. 2,090 Sq ft. Single Family Residence. High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air Conditioning .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 So 297th Pl
140 South 297th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2204 sqft
Beautiful home with picturesque views of Puget Sound waters and Olympic Mountains - Two Masters, Stunning Views. Goreius home with 3 separate fireplaces.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1918 SW 318th Pl #14A
1918 Southwest 318th Place, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Cozy 2 bed condo in Federal Way! - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28610 16th Ave S. #404
28610 16th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
615 sqft
411- One Bedroom Condo with Breath Taking View in Redondo Vista - You've got to see it to believe it. This vibrant condo is located in Federal Way over looking the Puget Sound.

Median Rent in Federal Way

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Federal Way is $1,410, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,756.
Studio
$1,232
1 Bed
$1,410
2 Beds
$1,756
3+ Beds
$2,550
City GuideFederal WayGreetings, future Federal Way renters, and welcome to the virtual nerve center for your apartment hunting endeavors! One of the most scenic communities in western Washington, Federal Way is a popular living locale for a wide range of Seattle-Tacoma area residents. But before we scour the land for the perfect apartment for you, let’s take a few moments to examine what life’s really like in Federal Way.
Federal Way is Aesthetic
Bordered by majestic Puget Sound on one sound and mighty Mount Rainier on the other, Federal Way offers some of the most breathtaking natural views you’ll find in all of Washington. The city is also home of the Weyerhaeuser timber company’s headquarters, much of whose land, including a pair of botanical gardens and tons of parks and scenic walking trails, is available for public viewing. Numerous state and city parks and beaches also offer picturesque views of the Olympic Mountain Range and Puget Sound.

Federal Way is Convenient
Situated eight miles from downtown Tacoma and 25 miles from Seattle, residents of Federal Way have the luxury of working in, and enjoying the amenities of, these larger cities without having to deal with their big-city headaches, like congestion, and pollution. Night owls, likewise, are able to enjoy the serenity of suburbia while being within a 20-minute drive of Seattle’s numerous nighttime hotspots.

Federal Way is Renter-Friendly
Unlike many western Washington suburbs, Federal Way’s housing market is not dominated by homeowners, as renters account for about 43 percent of residents. Waiting lists are extremely rare, many property managers offer six-month, one-year, and month-to-month leases, and move-in specials pop up frequently. Amenities and floor plans range from basic to lavish, so whether you’re in the market for a studio, a multi-level townhouse, a luxury loft, or anything else, you’ll be able to find something that fits your needs and your tastes in Federal Way. Just be sure to read your lease carefully before signing it, treating it like the important (albeit tedious) legal document that it is. Also, be prepared to show banking info, proof of income, and proof of a positive renting/credit history, and remember to inspect your new pad carefully, checking for blemishes, faulty appliances, leaky pipes, etc, before moving in.

Federal Way is Waiting for You
So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get off your keester and come along with us, because your domicile discovering adventures are about to begin! So congrats in advance, and happy hunting!

Rent Report
Federal Way

June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report. Federal Way rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Federal Way rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Federal Way rents declined over the past month

Federal Way rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Federal Way stand at $1,411 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,757 for a two-bedroom. Federal Way's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Federal Way throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Federal Way

    Rent growth in Federal Way has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Federal Way is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Federal Way's median two-bedroom rent of $1,757 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Federal Way.
    • While rents in Federal Way remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Federal Way than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Federal Way is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Federal Way?
    In Federal Way, the median rent is $1,232 for a studio, $1,410 for a 1-bedroom, $1,756 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,550 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Federal Way, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Federal Way?
    Some of the colleges located in the Federal Way area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Federal Way?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Federal Way from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Renton, and Kent.

