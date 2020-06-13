108 Apartments for rent in Federal Way, WA📍
Bordered by majestic Puget Sound on one sound and mighty Mount Rainier on the other, Federal Way offers some of the most breathtaking natural views you’ll find in all of Washington. The city is also home of the Weyerhaeuser timber company’s headquarters, much of whose land, including a pair of botanical gardens and tons of parks and scenic walking trails, is available for public viewing. Numerous state and city parks and beaches also offer picturesque views of the Olympic Mountain Range and Puget Sound.
Situated eight miles from downtown Tacoma and 25 miles from Seattle, residents of Federal Way have the luxury of working in, and enjoying the amenities of, these larger cities without having to deal with their big-city headaches, like congestion, and pollution. Night owls, likewise, are able to enjoy the serenity of suburbia while being within a 20-minute drive of Seattle’s numerous nighttime hotspots.
Unlike many western Washington suburbs, Federal Way’s housing market is not dominated by homeowners, as renters account for about 43 percent of residents. Waiting lists are extremely rare, many property managers offer six-month, one-year, and month-to-month leases, and move-in specials pop up frequently. Amenities and floor plans range from basic to lavish, so whether you’re in the market for a studio, a multi-level townhouse, a luxury loft, or anything else, you’ll be able to find something that fits your needs and your tastes in Federal Way. Just be sure to read your lease carefully before signing it, treating it like the important (albeit tedious) legal document that it is. Also, be prepared to show banking info, proof of income, and proof of a positive renting/credit history, and remember to inspect your new pad carefully, checking for blemishes, faulty appliances, leaky pipes, etc, before moving in.
June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Federal Way Rent Report. Federal Way rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Federal Way rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Federal Way rents declined over the past month
Federal Way rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Federal Way stand at $1,411 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,757 for a two-bedroom. Federal Way's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Seattle Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Federal Way throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in all of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
- Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Federal Way
Rent growth in Federal Way has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Federal Way is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
- Federal Way's median two-bedroom rent of $1,757 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Federal Way.
- While rents in Federal Way remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,574 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Federal Way than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Federal Way is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.