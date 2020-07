Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 coffee bar community garden dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Live in South Seattle’s newest apartment community with a style all its own, celebrating a vibrant mix of individuality and culture. Assembly118 features a mix of modern and well-appointed studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are designed to complement your unique identity. Feel at home with upscale amenities including the sky-lounge, a dog-friendly rooftop chill-zone with a resident garden, firepit, and sundeck and so much more.