1484 NW 75th St

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Great Ballard 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with Many Updates - One story Ballard home with many updates available now. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, wood-like floors, fireplace, yard, off street parking. Pets negotiable.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Approximately 1260 sq ft

Bedroom with en-suite bath

Wood-like floors

Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Fireplace

Gas range

Dishwasher

Washer and dryer

Off street parking

Yard

Pets negotiable

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2750

Deposit $2750



*Hot tub is inoperable.

*Garage is not available for tenant use.



Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



