1484 NW 75th St

Amenities
Great Ballard 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with Many Updates - One story Ballard home with many updates available now. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, wood-like floors, fireplace, yard, off street parking. Pets negotiable.
Features Include:
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Approximately 1260 sq ft
Bedroom with en-suite bath
Wood-like floors
Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Fireplace
Gas range
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Off street parking
Yard
Pets negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2750
Deposit $2750
*Hot tub is inoperable.
*Garage is not available for tenant use.
Located in the heart of Ballard close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.
There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/
You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/
You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/
The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.
This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.
