Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse concierge courtyard e-payments green community key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Sophisticated elegance at the heart of Seattle.

With both water and city views available from a variety of apartment styles from studios to one or two bedrooms and a stunning penthouse, The Cobb offers residents modern amenities and furnishings within an enduring piece of Seattle’s architectural history.