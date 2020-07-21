13534 Meridian Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Seattle Haller Lake 5 beds/3 baths remodeled home - Property Id: 152491



Beautifully updated 5 beds/3 baths house with well appointed floor plans. Living room with high cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge bonus room on lower level with sink. Opens to a level backyard. 2 car-garage. Convenient bus routes to downtown Seattle.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152491p

Property Id 152491



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5140193)