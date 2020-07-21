All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

13534 Meridian Avenue N

13534 Meridian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13534 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Seattle Haller Lake 5 beds/3 baths remodeled home - Property Id: 152491

Beautifully updated 5 beds/3 baths house with well appointed floor plans. Living room with high cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge bonus room on lower level with sink. Opens to a level backyard. 2 car-garage. Convenient bus routes to downtown Seattle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152491p
Property Id 152491

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13534 Meridian Avenue N have any available units?
13534 Meridian Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13534 Meridian Avenue N have?
Some of 13534 Meridian Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13534 Meridian Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
13534 Meridian Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13534 Meridian Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 13534 Meridian Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13534 Meridian Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 13534 Meridian Avenue N offers parking.
Does 13534 Meridian Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13534 Meridian Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13534 Meridian Avenue N have a pool?
No, 13534 Meridian Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 13534 Meridian Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 13534 Meridian Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 13534 Meridian Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13534 Meridian Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
