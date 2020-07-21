13534 Meridian Avenue N

13534 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133 Haller Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Seattle Haller Lake 5 beds/3 baths remodeled home - Property Id: 152491
Beautifully updated 5 beds/3 baths house with well appointed floor plans. Living room with high cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge bonus room on lower level with sink. Opens to a level backyard. 2 car-garage. Convenient bus routes to downtown Seattle. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152491p Property Id 152491
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
