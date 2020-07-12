/
haller lake
297 Apartments for rent in Haller Lake, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
975 sqft
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14340 Lenora Place North
14340 Lenora Place North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1560 sqft
This is a great corner-unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome near Haller Lake. The two upstairs bedrooms both have en suite bathrooms and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Garage parking for 1 car.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
10755 Burke Ave N
10755 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom condo Northgate. One bedroom is a LOFT. Washer and dryer are located in the building and are shared by other condo owners. Laundry is coin operated. Water, sewer and garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for electrical.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
907 sqft
Just across the street from the Interurban Trail, our one and two bedroom homes feature new appliances, updated kitchens, large patios and wood-burning fireplaces. Our convenient location is perfect for all your needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
947 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,495
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
2 Units Available
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
931 sqft
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
574 sqft
One bedroom unit with spacious bathroom, lots of kitchen storage and all appliances in unit including washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1174 sqft
Comfortable and convenient apartment homes with large closets, private balcony, personal washer/dryer and great views. Community is close to public transportation and has a fitness center, heated swimming pool and tanning bed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
19 Units Available
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
8 Units Available
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,900
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Last updated July 3 at 03:03pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
- Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom located off of Greenwood Avenue One bathroom with a shower is attached to the master bedroom The other bathroom is off the main hallway with a bathtub/shower combo Large deck with a nice view Natural light floods
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Residents live in units with bathtub, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, gym, hot tub and pool. Located close to the Beaver Pond Natural Area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
834 sqft
Located within walking distance of bus stops and restaurants. Plenty of parking and bike storage space available. Upgraded apartments have wood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
844 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Seattle and close to shopping and dining. Pet-friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, large closets and great views. Close to bus lines.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14018 Greenwood Ave N
14018 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1246 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedrooms, One and a Half Bathroom in Seattle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14928-5th Ave NE
14928 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1540 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/1.75 bath in Convenient location - 3 bed/ 2 bath = 2 bedrooms , 1 bath - upstairs 1 bed (very large) 1 bath downstairs-attached garage. Downstairs outer room and bedroom are carpeted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12555 Dayton Ave N
12555 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
1910 sqft
Call today for more information! 206-350-3411 Rent to Own our FULLY REMODELED RAMBLER - $200k invested EVERYTHING updated. New wood floors, doors, windows, sliders, appliances, heated tile.
