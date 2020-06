Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Well maintained end unit townhouse in the Kings Pointe at Western Branch neighborhood, located off of Gum Road near Portsmouth Blvd. East access to the inter-state systems, bases and shopping areas. This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath property has been newly painted, open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of windows for the natural light. Amenities include a pool, ground maint and trash removal. Please text Kimberly for a showing.