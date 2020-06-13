Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

89 Cheap Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
2 Units Available
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Miars Farm
1 Unit Available
3702 Peppercorn Way
3702 Peppercorn Way, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1450 sqft
A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213 Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
South Norfolk
1 Unit Available
1324 22nd Street
1324 22nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit that is on the second floor of a duplex. Recently renovated. Located in an established neighborhood close to shopping and bus lines.
Results within 1 mile of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
14 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Churchland West
6 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cavalier Manor
1 Unit Available
1541 Darren Circle
1541 Darren Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
940 sqft
Charletowne Condominiums - Great location! (RLNE4846391)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
3545 Seay Avenue - B
3545 Seay Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No pets. section 8 welcomed. Single Floor Duplex Rent/Deposit 950

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51 Willow Bend Ct
51 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cradock
1 Unit Available
119 Afton Parkway
119 Afton Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Large 2 BR Apt near NNSY and Jordan Bridge. First floor unit. Hardwood floors, open living and dining room. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Washer/Dryer hook ups. Water/Sewer included in rent. Sorry no pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$939
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
36 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Prentis Park
34 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$916
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
Downtown Norfolk
12 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$965
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
912 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Edgefield
8 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Brambleton
4 Units Available
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
25 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$969
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1500 sqft
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Downtown Norfolk
14 Units Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
906 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
6084 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Bridle Creek Apartments
1508 Halter Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$897
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Virginia Beach, VA, Bridle Creek is an award-winning community that provides a comfortable home close to all that the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Northwest Virginia Beach
3 Units Available
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
809 sqft
Located close to Old Dominion and Wesleyan College, this community has a pool, onsite management and a laundry facility. Units have wall-to-wall carpet, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Lake Taylor
5 Units Available
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$765
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
816 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and playground. Twelve minutes from downtown Norfolk.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sewells Gardens
1 Unit Available
6335 Wellington Street
6335 Wellington Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with carpet and vinyl. Property has electric range and refrigerator. Newer carpet and appliances. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chesapeake rents declined slightly over the past month

Chesapeake rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,208 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest Virginia cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Portsmouth experiencing the fastest growth (+2.2%).
    • Virginia Beach, Roanoke, and Hampton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chesapeake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,208 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Chesapeake.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

