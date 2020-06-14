140 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA with garage

Apartment List
Chesapeake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Greenbrier East
20 Units Available
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Greenbrier East
34 Units Available
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Greenbrier East
36 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Opening Summer 2020 Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Greenbrier West
10 Units Available
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Great Bridge
42 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Great Bridge
11 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1332 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.

West Chadswyck Terrace
1 Unit Available
1915 Lisbon Rd
1915 Lisbon Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
Super spacious 4 bed, 2 bath on the water in Western Branch, full appliance package to include full size washer and dryer, 2 car side loading garage, detached shed in back, all seasons room in back, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, foyer,

Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
812 Rivanna River Reach
812 Rivanna River Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
KINGSFORD - Available now, come view this lovely townhouse style condo. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with loft. Newer windows, pergo flooring and berber carpet. Washer/dryer included. 1 car garage. Privacy fenced backyard.

Creekwood
1 Unit Available
513 Cassway Arch
513 Cassway Arch, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1593 sqft
513 Cassway Arch Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Home in Grassfield School District! - Lovely Ranch in Grassfield school district. Spacious floor plan with large kitchen, formal dining room, and front sitting room.

South Norfolk
1 Unit Available
511 Sloane St.
511 Sloane Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Beautiful, New, End-Unit 3-Level Condo in Historic South Norfolk - This rental is new and loaded with extras!! Energy Saver appliances, Tankless water heater, alarm system, Surround Sound, Stainless steel appliances.

Norfolk Highlands
1 Unit Available
1523 Linden Avenue
1523 Linden Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2176 sqft
1523 Linden Avenue Available 06/15/20 ****Beautiful 4 Bedroom with First Floor Bedroom - Located on the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach line. This home offer quick access to the all that Hampton Roads has to offer.

Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
837 Shillelagh Road
837 Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3004 sqft
837 Shillelagh Road - Immaculate 3,000 sq ft home on 2 acres! 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with possible 5th bedroom.

Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4737 Brians Way
4737 Brians Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2274 sqft
Adorable Home Perfect for Family Living - Looking for a quiet community in the heart of Chesapeake? This home has so much to offer.

Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
2046 River Pearl Way
2046 River Pearl Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
2046 River Pearl Way Available 07/01/20 2046 River Pearl Way - Single-family executive home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Exceptional condition, includes a 2-car garage, with remote openers & security system.

Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
1261 Damyien Arch
1261 Damyien Arch, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
AVAILABLE Now. Non smoking town home in Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. Renovated in 2017. Ceramic and laminate flooring, carpet, roof, and windows. Large deck with fenced in yard. 1 car garage.

Indian River
1 Unit Available
2604 omar Street
2604 Omar Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
cute 2 bedroom ranch, all appliances, 2 car detached garage, fenced yard, centrally located, no pets no smokers.available 7/1

Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
813 Parker Road
813 Parker Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2500 sqft
Beautifully maintained home in desirable Cheshire Forest neighborhood.

Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
705 Seabrooke Lane
705 Seabrooke Lane, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2065 sqft
Brick ranch with over 2000 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, waterfront. In-ground pool. Open floor plan. Full exterior deck and handicap front ramp for ease in entry. Over-sized attached garage.

Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4161 Taught Line Loop
4161 Taught Line Loop, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1970 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY CONDO IN TOWNE PARK @ GOOSE CREEK IN WEST CHESAPEAKE! ENJOY THE CAREFREE CONDO LIFESTYLE! LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS - 2-STORY -1970 SQ FT.

Mount Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1120 Priscilla Lane
1120 Priscilla Lane, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1710 sqft
Beautiful home in Hickory.

Deep Creek North
1 Unit Available
501 Hulen Drive
501 Hulen Drive, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3428 sqft
Private boat ramp and launch to the Elizabeth River and Chesapeake Bay. In law suite over garage. Sun porch overlooking large waterfront lot, eat in kitchen with center island. Gleaming hardwood floors. four full baths. Cul de sac lot

Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
480 Abelia Way
480 Abelia Way, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Hurry! This wont last long! 3 bedroom 2/5 bath condo with garage in highly desirable school district!This has all the bells and whistles of newer construction to include an open concept floor plan! Gas fireplace and mini bar area compliment the

Jolliff Woods
1 Unit Available
1508 Harlequin Court
1508 Harlequin Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2600 sqft
Nice ranch on quiet cul-de-sac. Very private sought after neighborhood. Chittum Elementary School district! Great floor plan, family rm, living rm, dining rm, eat-in kitchen, screened in porch, side loading 2 car garage and more!

Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
432 Charleston Street
432 Charleston Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1668 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and wood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

