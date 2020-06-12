228 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
319 San Roman Drive
319 San Roman Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Las Gaviotas Townhouse - Property Id: 63939 Newly renovated private 2 bedrooms 2 bath sanctuary in cul de sac with large backyard & deck for entertaining plus walking distance to shops & restaurants.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2447 Leytonstone Drive
2447 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch -view of lake - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch. Enjoy a view of the lake from your private patio. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and large pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Chadswyck Terrace
1 Unit Available
1915 Lisbon Rd
1915 Lisbon Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
Super spacious 4 bed, 2 bath on the water in Western Branch, full appliance package to include full size washer and dryer, 2 car side loading garage, detached shed in back, all seasons room in back, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, foyer,

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
3122 Old Rock St
3122 Old Rock Street, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1 sqft
Modern and updated home in desirable Culpepper Landing. Open concept first floor. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and huge center island. Recently painted first floor. Second floor to be painted soon.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deep Creek South
1 Unit Available
712 Creekwood Drive
712 Creekwood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in Grassfield school district! This home has it all! Fantastic open concept! Bonus room can be used as formal living room/office etc. with built in book cases, formal dining room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4161 Taught Line Loop
4161 Taught Line Loop, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1970 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY CONDO IN TOWNE PARK @ GOOSE CREEK IN WEST CHESAPEAKE! ENJOY THE CAREFREE CONDO LIFESTYLE! LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS - 2-STORY -1970 SQ FT.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Mount Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1120 Priscilla Lane
1120 Priscilla Lane, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1710 sqft
Beautiful home in Hickory.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Deep Creek North
1 Unit Available
2401 Shamrock Garden Rd
2401 Shamrock Garden Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
950 sqft
Shamrock Gardens is a dainty townhouse community located in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake with professionally maintained grounds, a playground area, laundry facility, on-site management, and 24 hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
304 Amherst Court
304 Amherst Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
This townhouse is clean, well kept and located near Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, shopping and major interstates.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
480 Abelia Way
480 Abelia Way, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Hurry! This wont last long! 3 bedroom 2/5 bath condo with garage in highly desirable school district!This has all the bells and whistles of newer construction to include an open concept floor plan! Gas fireplace and mini bar area compliment the

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
432 Charleston Street
432 Charleston Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1668 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and wood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deep Creek North
1 Unit Available
921 Deep Creek Run
921 Deep Creek Run, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1522 sqft
Available now! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story condo in Deep Creek Commons! Updated kitchen! Open floor concept! Dining area, Great room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with w/i closet. Master bath has dual sinks.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Norfolk Highlands
1 Unit Available
1412 Myrtle Avenue
1412 Myrtle Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2180 sqft
Gorgeous Almost New Construction in Norfolk Highlands. Minutes from shopping, all major interstates, and bases. Open and bright floor plan with beautiful finishings throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
205 Attwick Court
205 Attwick Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
AVAIL RIGHT AWAY! Great Location near everything! Wood floors; tile kitchen. Double master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Fenced patio in well kept community. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deep Creek South
1 Unit Available
2425 ANNIE Circle
2425 Annie Circle, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
ONE AND DONE! CONTEMPORARY DESIGN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SPACIOUS ROOMS, SIDE LOADING GARAGE AND EXTRA LONG DRIVEWAY. MAMMOTH SIZE YARD. PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. STANDARD PET DEPOSIT IS $350.00.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Poplar Ridge
1 Unit Available
1036 Weeping Willow Drive
1036 Weeping Willow Drive, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2073 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Poplar Ridge area of Chesapeake, available June 5th, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenbrier East
1 Unit Available
934 Still Harbor Circle
934 Still Harbor Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1064 sqft
CHESAPEAKE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! - Very well maintained end unit townhouse in the established Lakewood neighborhood. Near shopping, entertainment, food and bases. Call today to set up your private showing. (RLNE5738404)

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
1054 Wickford Court
1054 Wickford Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
920 sqft
WICKFORD - COME VIEW THIS FRESHLY PAINTED 2BD, 1 BA ONE STORY TOWNHOME. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN, FENCED IN YARD WITH STORAGE SHED LOCATED IN A CULDESAC.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Culpepper Landing
1 Unit Available
612 Beecher Stowe St
612 Beecher Stowe Street, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2468 sqft
This single family home was built in 2014 and is conveniently located in Culpepper Landing! With almost 2500sqft of space this property is roomy and packed with amenities including: Walk-in Closets in Every Bedroom! Open Kitchen with Island.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Edinburgh
1 Unit Available
1512 Bankbury Way
1512 Bankbury Way, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6200 sqft
Entirely custom home in Prestigious Edinburgh Meadows by a Homearama Award winning builder. Exquisite attention to detail with every glance of the eye.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
804 Wickford Drive
804 Wickford Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
920 sqft
Totally redone, available May 1st, 2020. All repairs are now being done - will be beautiful. No smoking or pets. Call for code to obtain key. Security deposit, 1st month rent & application fee must be 3 separate certified funds or money orders.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
816 Englewood
816 Englewood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
816 Englewood Available 04/15/20 APPLICATION PENDING-SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED BACKYARD-PETS NEGOTIABLE - ** Shown by appointment only due to interior renovations ** The house will not be ready for occupancy until 4/15/2020.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Greenbrier East
1 Unit Available
801 Calvert Court
801 Calvert Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
801 Calvert Court Available 05/01/20 HUNNINGDON COMMONS - End unit condo. Easy access to interstates, minutes to Chesapeake City Park. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, electric range and washer/dryer. Pets negotiable with fee. NO SMOKING.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
404 Camberley Way Unit J
404 Camberley Way, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1041 sqft
404 Camberley Way Unit J Available 04/13/20 Great Condo Near Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment - First floor condo with view of tree line from private patio. Storage unit off patio. Dining room features counter with built-in cabinets below.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chesapeake, VA

Finding an apartment in Chesapeake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

