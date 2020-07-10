Apartment List
/
VA
/
chesapeake
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Culpepper Landing
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Greenbrier East
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
8 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1320 sqft
The Greenbrier Mall and Crossways Shopping Center are close to this property. Community amenities include a fire pit lounge, pool, poolside bar and business center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
13 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
32 Units Available
Great Bridge
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Great Bridge
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Greenbrier West
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Indian River
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Loxley Gardens
904 Bounds Ave
904 Bounds Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
904 Bounds Ave Available 07/15/20 904 Bounds Ave - Charming, single family Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Huge fenced in backyard with 2 storage sheds. Includes washer and dryer. (RLNE5891097)

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
119 Mann Drive
119 Mann Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Refrigerator and Stove, Washer and Dryer as is. Lawn care provided. Water bill will be prorated with 117 Mann Drive. Gazebo in back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
317-A Wimbledon Chase
317 Wimbledon Chase, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
317-A Wimbledon Chase Available 08/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - Great location near Chesapeake General Hospital. End unit townhouse. Two bedrooms and two baths .All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Indian River
2517 Old Greenbrier Road
2517 Old Greenbrier Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
Wonderful!!! - Wonderful End Unit Townhouse!!! This house features Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer. Newer Laminate flooring through-out downstairs, Newer Carpet upstairs. Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and Vaulted ceiling.

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Greenbrier East
967 Saint Andrews Reach
967 Saint Andrews Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story corner unit within the Saint Andrews Condo neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Culpepper Landing
3111 Conservancy Drive
3111 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
FABULOUS WATER VIEW FROM THE PORCH. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH FENCED YARD. 3RD STORY SUITE WITH FULL BATHROOM. OWNER WILL PAINT PROPERTY AFTER CURRENT TENANTS LEASE EXPIRES. APPLY ONLINE AT STATELINEREALTY.NET.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
815 Rivanna River Reach
815 Rivanna River Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Cozy Condo Located in Scenic River Walk Area - Property Id: 310703 BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDRM, 2 FULL BATH CARRIAGE HOME CONDO WITH ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE AND PRIVATE PATIO IN SCENIC RIVERWALK.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3332 Golden Oaks Lane
3332 Golden Oaks Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhouse nestled in the Heart of Chesapeake! NEW paint, carpet and laminate vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Grove West
463 Heartfield Drive
463 Heartfield Dr, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1905 sqft
Beautiful newly built home with exquisite finishes! This gem located in Hickory Manor is sure to impress.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier East
968 Saint Andrews Reach
968 Saint Andrews Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1026 sqft
Great Condo in the Greenbrier Area next to the Greebrier YMCA. Living room, dining area and kitchen with all appliances. Great room with decorative fireplace leads to the fenced patio area in the rear of the Condo.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
812 Elgin Court
812 Elgin Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1616 sqft
Enjoy this convenience & spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 1616 sq ft townhouse w/walk-in closet. Located near interstate & main highways. Very easy to commute to military bases. Very close to Greenbrier with lots of shopping, restaurants & recreation.

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
2120 Seastone Trace
2120 Seastone Trace, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2758 sqft
Magnificent property on the water in Waterstone Community of Chesapeake! Located within 30 minutes of the Peninsula and convenient to interstate! Suffolk and Portsmouth nearby.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
1109 Lady Ashley Drive
1109 Lady Ashley Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2144 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Open Kitchen & Lots of living space. Backyard Patio. Family rooms on both floors. Very convenient to Greenbrier & I-64. Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis. Walk to City Park or Lake. No Smoking in home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3241 Yellow Pine Crescent
3241 Yellow Pine Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
3241 Yellow Pine Crescent -2 Bedroom Single Family home 1020 sqft 1.5 bathroom central air, fenced backyard with access from patio door. Eat in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven. Central A/C and heat unit replaced last summer.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier East
1505 Vinsa Court
1505 Vinsa Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3016 sqft
Amazing water view with lake access from this stately 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3000+ square foot home in move-in condition. Sunny updated kitchen with large pantry, breakfast bar, granite counters, and updated appliances.

July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chesapeake rents increased moderately over the past month

Chesapeake rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,211 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington and Alexandria, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106 and $1,872, are the two other major cities in the state besides Chesapeake to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3% and -1.2%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Chesapeake, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,211 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChesapeake 3 BedroomsChesapeake Accessible ApartmentsChesapeake Apartments under $1,000Chesapeake Apartments under $700Chesapeake Apartments under $800
    Chesapeake Apartments under $900Chesapeake Apartments with BalconyChesapeake Apartments with GarageChesapeake Apartments with GymChesapeake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Apartments with Pool
    Chesapeake Apartments with Washer-DryerChesapeake Cheap PlacesChesapeake Dog Friendly ApartmentsChesapeake Furnished ApartmentsChesapeake Luxury PlacesChesapeake Pet Friendly PlacesChesapeake Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
    Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
    Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian River
    Deep Creek NorthGreenbrier West
    Western Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
    Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
    Norfolk State University