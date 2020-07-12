/
indian river
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM
340 Apartments for rent in Indian River, Chesapeake, VA
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Last updated July 10 at 02:32pm
1 Unit Available
Landmark Apartments
2900 Fireside Rd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style, comfort, and convenience intertwine seamlessly at Landmark Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped grounds host some of the finest apartments Chesapeake, VA, has available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2517 Old Greenbrier Road
2517 Old Greenbrier Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
Wonderful!!! - Wonderful End Unit Townhouse!!! This house features Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer. Newer Laminate flooring through-out downstairs, Newer Carpet upstairs. Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and Vaulted ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lydney Circle
11 Lydney Circle, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1392 sqft
Great townhome located on cul-de-sac lot and just minutes to Greenbrier & I-64, 3 Good sized bedrooms. Beautiful wood flooring through out home, kitchen & bath cabinets, countertops, stove, dishwasher in great condition.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
109 Herrington Lane
109 Herrington Lane, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
GORGEOUS SETTING-RESTFUL! NAVYREALTOR@HOTMAIL.COM text 757-241-2740 . Very large traditional comfortable waterfront colonial in convenient location. Gorgeous million dollar restful views. Vacation year-round. Big lot agent can provide survey.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1930 Candlelight Drive
1930 Candlelight Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1376 sqft
Very nice end unit with cozy den and fireplace. Freshly painted kitchen with eat in space. Spacious master bedroom. Large fenced yard. No pets.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1948 Candlelight Drive
1948 Candlelight Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1376 sqft
Newly installed carpet throughout! Master bedroom with bath and 2 closets. Ceramic Tile and Island in kitchen. Family Room with Fireplace. Easy commute to military bases, shopping and universities.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2411 Old Greenbrier Road
2411 Old Greenbrier Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1276 sqft
Open & Airy Floor Plan- Newer Laminated Flooring, Newer Neutral carpet, Neutrally Painted, Cathedral ceiling master bedroom, All appliances. Close to shopping and interstate. Call for appointment.
Results within 1 mile of Indian River
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1276 sqft
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
14 Units Available
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-64, these homes feature private patios, modern appliances in kitchens, and full-size washers. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1320 sqft
The Greenbrier Mall and Crossways Shopping Center are close to this property. Community amenities include a fire pit lounge, pool, poolside bar and business center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
31 Units Available
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1010 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chartwell Apartments in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeville Townhome Apartments
6120 Lexington Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome-style apartments. Recently renovated with new kitchens and a private patio. Each home features a washer and dryer. Located just minutes from the freeway, Indian River Park, and Virginia Beach Town Center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Commerce Avenue
1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
1135 Commerce Avenue, Chesapeake - Available NOW - Two bedroom one bath duplex located in Chesapeake. This unit is available now and ready for you to move in. This unit has a large spacious kitchen that is connected to the living room.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1226 Basswood Court
1226 Basswood Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Well maintained, brick faced, end unit town home in Woodbriar neighborhood. Enter to gleaming, laminate flooring giving a light and bright open feel to the main living room.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3545 Seay Avenue - B
3545 Seay Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No pets. section 8 welcomed. Single Floor Duplex Rent/Deposit 950
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
2817 Victoria Avenue
2817 Victoria Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1073 sqft
Nice home with good size fenced yard for outdoor enjoyment. The home has two carpeted bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Downstairs features new laminate floors for the living area, separate dining and kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1108 Jackson Ave
1108 Jackson Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1782 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home located in Historic South Norfolk! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with new carpet and flooring throughout dwelling.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Pleasure Street
2501 Pleasure Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Adorable ranch home nestled in a convenient location to shopping, interstate and restaurants. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
1324 22nd Street
1324 22nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit that is on the second floor of a duplex. Recently renovated. Located in an established neighborhood close to shopping and bus lines.