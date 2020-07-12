/
culpepper landing
222 Apartments for rent in Culpepper Landing, Chesapeake, VA
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
3111 Conservancy Drive
3111 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
FABULOUS WATER VIEW FROM THE PORCH. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH FENCED YARD. 3RD STORY SUITE WITH FULL BATHROOM. OWNER WILL PAINT PROPERTY AFTER CURRENT TENANTS LEASE EXPIRES. APPLY ONLINE AT STATELINEREALTY.NET.
612 Canoe Street
612 Canoe Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2692 sqft
This amazing home is located in the one-time Homearoma neighborhood! Built in 2014,this home has an open floor plan,gorgeous hardwood floors,a formal living room,den,plus sun room off the kitchen that leads to the patio.High end finishes.
$
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Lake Village
908 Lake Village Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Lake Village Apartments, located in Chesapeake, Virginia! Stop by Lake Village Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$924
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From on-site laundry facilities to a pet-friendly environment, this community offers great amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, modern kitchens and washer/dryer hookups. Just a short drive from the Elizabeth River and Interstate 64.
303 Marlboro Road
303 Marlboro Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
816 sqft
Fairview Heights - Cozy, recently renovated home on cul-de-sac lot next to golf course. Storage shed. No Smoking or Vaping within premises. Apply online at howardhannarentals.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE5916627)
904 Bounds Ave
904 Bounds Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
904 Bounds Ave Available 07/15/20 904 Bounds Ave - Charming, single family Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Huge fenced in backyard with 2 storage sheds. Includes washer and dryer. (RLNE5891097)
1560 Darren Circle
1560 Darren Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
940 sqft
Char - Charlestowne Condominiums (RLNE5834262)
205 Doria Trail
205 Doria Trail, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1688 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME. VERY SPACIOUS, LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC, Large backyard with updated Deck. TRULY A MUST SEE. Move in ready!
305 Brisa Drive
305 Brisa Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1656 sqft
305 Brisa Drive Available 09/01/20 Las Gaviotas - Spacious Townhouse in sought-after Las Gaviotas! 1st floor boasts formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, powder room, family room w/ wood burning fireplace & laundry closet.
2327 Angler Lane
2327 Angler Lane, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3898 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TWO (2) STORY TRANSITIONAL STYLE HOME - WITH ROOM FOR EVERYONE - FROG MEDIA ROOM AND/OR 6TH BEDROOM - NEW COOKTOP AND MICROWAVE - FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT - GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BEDROOM BATH - SUN ROOM - NEW TILE IN 1ST FLOOR
513 Whisper Walk
513 Whisper Walk, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home located in the Grassfield school district. This stunning house features an open concept with a large kitchen, sun room, dining room, and sliding doors to the patio.
214 Median Circle
214 Median Circle, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 214 Median Circle in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
712 Creekwood Drive
712 Creekwood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in Grassfield school district! This home has it all! Fantastic open concept! Bonus room can be used as formal living room/office etc. with built in book cases, formal dining room.
631 Annaka Loop
631 Annaka Loop, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2262 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Gas fireplace with 2 car garage. 9 foot ceilings downstairs with surround sound and security system and jetted tub. Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths over looking the lake.
975 Speight Lyons Loop
975 Speight Lyons Loop, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3388 sqft
Great 5 bedroom, 305 bath 2 story home with eat-in kitchen with all appliances. First floor bedroom, gas fireplace, master suite with jetted tub, 2 car attached garage and a large yard. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.
4618 Greenwood Drive
4618 Greenwood Drive, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1354 sqft
Charlestowne Condominiums - Great location (RLNE4624869)
720 River Strand
720 River Strand, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
FORMER AWARD WINNING HOMEARAMA HOME! ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES, LIGHT AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING RM, FORMAL DINING RM, HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPENS TO GREAT RM W/ CATHEDAL CEILINGS, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE, 2 CAR SIDE LOAD GARAGE AND MUCH MORE.
511 Henderson Street
511 Henderson Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Come home to this beautifully renovated (2016) 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch.
524 San Pedro Drive
524 San Pedro Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3781 sqft
Hurry to see this beautiful all brick home in a beautiful golf course community.
2804 Bar Harbor Ct.
2804 Bar Harbor Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2406 sqft
2804 Bar Harbor Ct. Available 08/21/20 Hillside Landing - Come view this gorgeous home with a backyard that is a real must see! Many many upgrades throughout.
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.