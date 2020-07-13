Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

248 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
317-A Wimbledon Chase
317 Wimbledon Chase, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
317-A Wimbledon Chase Available 08/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - Great location near Chesapeake General Hospital. End unit townhouse. Two bedrooms and two baths .All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Indian River
2517 Old Greenbrier Road
2517 Old Greenbrier Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
Wonderful!!! - Wonderful End Unit Townhouse!!! This house features Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer. Newer Laminate flooring through-out downstairs, Newer Carpet upstairs. Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and Vaulted ceiling.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
4737 Brians Way
4737 Brians Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2274 sqft
Adorable Home Perfect for Family Living - Looking for a quiet community in the heart of Chesapeake? This home has so much to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
4103 2nd Street
4103 2nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
4103 2nd Street Available 09/01/20 3 BED / 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Open floor plan with large great room. Fenced in backyard. Small pet considered with $300 additional deposit. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020. (RLNE3187529)

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
513 Whisper Walk
513 Whisper Walk, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home located in the Grassfield school district. This stunning house features an open concept with a large kitchen, sun room, dining room, and sliding doors to the patio.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
812 Elgin Court
812 Elgin Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1616 sqft
Enjoy this convenience & spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 1616 sq ft townhouse w/walk-in closet. Located near interstate & main highways. Very easy to commute to military bases. Very close to Greenbrier with lots of shopping, restaurants & recreation.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch South
4301 Masthead Way
4301 Mast Head Way, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1945 sqft
Beautifully well kept, spacious home, with gas fireplace in living room. Enjoy a huge master bedroom w/large walk-in-closet, acrylic block windows over a relaxing jetted tub.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Western Branch. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Living & Dining Rooms. Fenced back yard. Small cul-de-sac neighborhood off Taylor Rd near YMCA. Tenant pays water and electric.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
432 Charleston Street
432 Charleston Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and wood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
1109 Lady Ashley Drive
1109 Lady Ashley Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2144 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Open Kitchen & Lots of living space. Backyard Patio. Family rooms on both floors. Very convenient to Greenbrier & I-64. Owners will consider pets on a case by case basis. Walk to City Park or Lake. No Smoking in home.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
1226 Basswood Court
1226 Basswood Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
Well maintained, brick faced, end unit town home in Woodbriar neighborhood. Enter to gleaming, laminate flooring giving a light and bright open feel to the main living room.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek South
712 Creekwood Drive
712 Creekwood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
Fabulous 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious home in Grassfield school district! This home has it all! Fantastic open concept! Bonus room can be used as formal living room/office etc. with built in book cases, formal dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier East
934 Still Harbor Circle
934 Still Harbor Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1064 sqft
CHESAPEAKE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! - Very well maintained end unit townhouse in the established Lakewood neighborhood. Near shopping, entertainment, food and bases. Call today to set up your private showing. (RLNE5738404)

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
1054 Wickford Court
1054 Wickford Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
920 sqft
WICKFORD - COME VIEW THIS FRESHLY PAINTED 2BD, 1 BA ONE STORY TOWNHOME. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, LARGE LIVING ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN, FENCED IN YARD WITH STORAGE SHED LOCATED IN A CULDESAC.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Edinburgh
1512 Bankbury Way
1512 Bankbury Way, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6200 sqft
Entirely custom home in Prestigious Edinburgh Meadows by a Homearama Award winning builder. Exquisite attention to detail with every glance of the eye.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
816 Englewood
816 Englewood Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
816 Englewood Available 04/15/20 APPLICATION PENDING-SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED BACKYARD-PETS NEGOTIABLE - ** Shown by appointment only due to interior renovations ** The house will not be ready for occupancy until 4/15/2020.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier East
801 Calvert Court
801 Calvert Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
801 Calvert Court Available 05/01/20 HUNNINGDON COMMONS - End unit condo. Easy access to interstates, minutes to Chesapeake City Park. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, electric range and washer/dryer. Pets negotiable with fee. NO SMOKING.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
404 Camberley Way Unit J
404 Camberley Way, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1041 sqft
404 Camberley Way Unit J Available 04/13/20 Great Condo Near Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment - First floor condo with view of tree line from private patio. Storage unit off patio. Dining room features counter with built-in cabinets below.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Miars Farm
3702 Peppercorn Way
3702 Peppercorn Way, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
1450 sqft
A quiet house 1 Bedroom,1Bath - Property Id: 240213 Plenty space and fresh air. Month to month. Includes all utilities.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1108 Jackson Ave
1108 Jackson Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1782 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home located in Historic South Norfolk! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with new carpet and flooring throughout dwelling.

1 of 6

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Norfolk
1324 22nd Street
1324 22nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit that is on the second floor of a duplex. Recently renovated. Located in an established neighborhood close to shopping and bus lines.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
725 Inlet Quay Unit B
725 Inlet Quay, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
725 Inlet Quay Unit B Available 09/01/20 Open Floor Plan 2BR/2BA Condo in Riverwalk! - - Well maintained unit with fireplace! - HUGE master bedroom with sitting area - Community Amenities include a Pool, Park, walking trails! - Updated Wood Look

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge East
401 White Egret Cove
401 White Egret Cove, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3652 sqft
- Gorgeous custom built home with tons of upgrades and features. This beautiful Great Bridge gem offers over 3500 sqft with cathedral ceilings, hand-crafted circular stairwell, huge gourmet kitchen, and tons of comfortable living space.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge Landing
2523 Meadows Landing
2523 Meadows Landing, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1258 sqft
2523 Meadows Landing Available 08/01/20 Fully Updated Dual Master Suite Townhome Close to Shops and Interstates! - Fully updated townhome located walking distance to shops and close to interstates! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and

July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chesapeake rents increased moderately over the past month

Chesapeake rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,211 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington and Alexandria, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106 and $1,872, are the two other major cities in the state besides Chesapeake to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3% and -1.2%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Chesapeake, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,211 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

