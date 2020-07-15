/
Norfolk State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
97 Apartments For Rent Near Norfolk State
12 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
13 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
11 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,165
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
17 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,190
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
6 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
4 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk.
6 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
3 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
937 sqft
Hi-rise living in a historic district in Norfolk City. Carpeted units with spacious interiors, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Elevator and laundry facilities.
2 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
4 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1023 sqft
1 Unit Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
2 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,110
669 sqft
2 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
3 Units Available
Ghent
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
7 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
2 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$961
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Units Available
Brambleton
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Park Place
2806 Church Street
2806 Church Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
New townhome with a stunning open concept layout. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen includes a large bar that opens into the living area, granite counters, and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
Ballentine Place
2804 Keller Ave
2804 Keller Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1646 sqft
Have questions?Text/email only no voicemails NO VIEWINGS UNTIL APRIL 2020. CURRENTLY OCCUPIED MOVE-IN READY MAY 3RD Currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants. Available for viewing April 2020 move-in ready May 3rd.
1 Unit Available
Estabrook
3500 Nottaway Street
3500 Nottaway Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2138 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house located in eastern Norfolk near interstates and bases. This home features an open floor plan and lots of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
Ghent Square
207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205
207 Westover Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1026 sqft
Enjoy summer afternoons at the pool, playing tennis and/or using the association fitness facility.
1 Unit Available
Ghent
621 West Princess Anne Road - 2
621 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1535 sqft
Extremely well-maintained upstairs apartment located in the heart of Ghent.
1 Unit Available
Ghent
811 Colonial Ave
811 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2900 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in the heart of Ghent. 3 floors with almost 3000 sqft all hardwood flooring throughout except 1 bedroom. 1st floor has all the living areas Kitchen, living room, and dining room.
1 Unit Available
Estabrook
3000 Oklahoma Avenue
3000 Oklahoma Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
Charming Norfolk Bungalow on corner lot.