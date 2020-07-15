Apartment List
15 Apartments For Rent Near CNU

18 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
$
12 Units Available
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
7 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Deer Park
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$901
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
1 Unit Available
Yates
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
$
2 Units Available
Dutch Village
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
10 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
154 Hemisphere Circle
154 Hemisphere Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1917 sqft
4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom, three-story townhouse in Meridian Parkside located in Newport News. This lovely 1,917 sq. ft townhouse is an end unit with a living room and a dining area with a chandelier.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Brandon Heights
25 Stratford Road
25 Stratford Road, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
Beautifully renovated home in sought after Brandon Heights. 4 bed/2.5 baths/Plus office and storage room. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwoods throughout. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Warwick
289 Herman Melville Avenue
289 Herman Melville Avenue, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
Port Warwick - Available Now! This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a living room/office, a family room with a fireplace, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and a pantry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bernard Village
288 Nantucket Place
288 Nantucket Place, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
This beautiful condo is located in central Newport News, adjacent to Oyster Point, and close to Towner Center. This second-floor unit has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with stylish ceramic tile. The living room is very open with access to a balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Glendale
19 Alpine Street
19 Alpine Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1345 sqft
**PLEASE BE AWARE THERE IS A SCAM GOING ON WITH CRAIGSLIST** WE DO NOT PLACE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE ON ANY CASH APP, PAY PAL OR VENMO. WE DO NOT DO BUSINESS THAT WAY.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
212 Robinson Dr
212 Robinson Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
212 Robinson Dr Available 08/10/20 212 Robinson Drive - Single Family, 1 Story, 1008 Square Feet 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single family ranch home with spacious back yard. Vinyl and Carpet Flooring throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hidenwood
310 Woodroof Road
310 Woodroof Road, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
WATERFRONT 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN PRIVATE HOME ** ALL UTILITIES & WI-FI INCLUDED, OPEN LIVING, DINING & KITCHEN ** GREAT VIEWS OF CORBIN LAKE FROM THE ENCLOSED PRIVATE BRICK PATIO ** PRIVATE ENTRANCE**BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED ** SORRY,

1 of 2

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hilton Village
83 Post Street
83 Post Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1106 sqft
HISTORIC HILTON VILLAGE. 3 BEDROOM HOME TWO BLOCKS FROM JAMES RIVER, HILTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & QUAINT HILTON SHOPS & RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE FOR JULY OCCUPANCY. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. FENCED YARD

