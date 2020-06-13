/
yorktown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
311 Ballard Street
311 Ballard Street, Yorktown, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
792 sqft
Awesome Garden Style Apartments at Yorktown Village Apartments across from the York County Courthouse and walking distance to Yorktown Beach - all located in historic Yorktown, Virginia. Our apartments include 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
109 Daniels Dr
109 Daniels Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2090 sqft
109 Daniels Dr Available 08/13/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Greenwood
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1616 Baptist Road
1616 Baptist Road, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
920 sqft
1616 Baptist Road Available 07/10/20 1616 Baptist Road Yorktown, VA 23690 - Off the beatin' path nestled among the trees. Very cute 3-bedroom, 1-bath recently remodeled rancher. Must see to appreciate. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4993256)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
103 Harris Grove Lane
103 Harris Grove Lane, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2162 sqft
Welcome home in York County! - Beautiful one story home in the heart of York County! 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 2,162 sqft offers plenty of room. Living room and additional family room with gorgeous fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
304 Crestwood Ct
304 Crestwood Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Woodtown Quarters - 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
160 Goodwin Neck Rd
160 Goodwin Neck Road, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1976 sqft
160 Goodwin Neck Rd Available 07/25/20 Updated Home on Large Lot - This delightful, updated home is on a large, private lot convenient to schools, military bases, shopping and the rich history of Yorktown.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
210 Ellis Drive
210 Ellis Drive, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1793 sqft
210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 - 210 Ellis Drive Yorktown, Virginia 23692 Townhouse, 2 Story, 1793 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Forest
783 Winslow Drive
783 Winslow Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
783 Winslow Drive - Single Family, 2 Story, 1292 Square Feet 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath New Carpet, New Paint, Located in Clipper Creek.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
114 Peyton Randolph Dr
114 Peyton Randolph Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1: SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY (NOV 30- 5 months) This modern 2014 built townhouse is in a planned community with shops close by. The first floor has a bedroom with a full bath, laundry room, and two car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
115 Grant Court
115 Grant Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1743 sqft
Great townhouse located in York county.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
305 Vivian Court
305 Vivian Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
This well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in a quaint, small neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. Zoned for Yorktown elementary, middle and high schools. Possession no later than 7/20/20 Apply at rentingpeninsula.com
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D
700 Bridge Crossing, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
700 Bridge Crossing Unit D Available 06/01/20 YORK COUNTY CONDO - FABULOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO ON SECOND FLOOR IN YORK COUNTY'S BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF BURNT BRIDGE RUN. SUPER CONVENIENT TO FT. EUSTIS AND ALL INTERSTATES.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Richneck
709 Prince Court
709 Prince Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
709 Prince Court Available 05/15/20 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Two Story Single Family Home, 1500 Sqft. Built in 1994, Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Appliances to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Microwave.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Colony Pines
883 Weyanoke
883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Windsor Great Park
303 Minnie Circle
303 Minnie Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2608 sqft
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Palmer
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Yates
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Pear Tree Hall
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Yorktown, the median rent is $1,097 for a studio, $1,103 for a 1-bedroom, $1,327 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,853 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yorktown, check out our monthly Yorktown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Yorktown area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yorktown from include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Hampton.