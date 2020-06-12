Apartment List
185 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Greenbrier East
36 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Opening Summer 2020 Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Greenbrier West
10 Units Available
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Great Bridge
17 Units Available
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
915 sqft
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Greenbrier East
20 Units Available
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1001 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Greenbrier East
31 Units Available
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1138 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Great Bridge
43 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Great Bridge
11 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1080 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Indian River
24 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Culpepper Landing
6 Units Available
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1093 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Greenbrier East
6 Units Available
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1010 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
2 Units Available
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
341 Middle Oaks Dr
341 Middle Oaks Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse for Rent in Great Bridge - Property Id: 298756 Hey Facebook friends, I have a 2 bedroom mastersuite And 2 Full bath and 1 half bath townhouse for rent. It is approximately 1300 square feet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Grove West
1 Unit Available
524 Benefit Road
524 Benefit Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Hickory - South Chesapeake - 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath ranch on 1 acre lot. Newly renovated and ready to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830639)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
317-A Wimbledon Chase
317 Wimbledon Chase, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
317-A Wimbledon Chase Available 08/01/20 2 BED / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - Great location near Chesapeake General Hospital. End unit townhouse. Two bedrooms and two baths .All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
319 San Roman Drive
319 San Roman Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Las Gaviotas Townhouse - Property Id: 63939 Newly renovated private 2 bedrooms 2 bath sanctuary in cul de sac with large backyard & deck for entertaining plus walking distance to shops & restaurants.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2447 Leytonstone Drive
2447 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch -view of lake - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch. Enjoy a view of the lake from your private patio. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and large pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
540 Hadleybrook Drive
540 Hadleybrook Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1340 sqft
Fantastic End Unit - FANTASTIC END UNIT W/ OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ALL APPLIANCES, STORAGE, AND MORE! LOCATED IN CENTRAL CHESAPEAKE WITHIN MINS. OF SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, INTERSTATES & MORE! MOVE IN READY! DON'T MISS OUT! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764112)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Norfolk
1 Unit Available
511 Sloane St.
511 Sloane Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Beautiful, New, End-Unit 3-Level Condo in Historic South Norfolk - This rental is new and loaded with extras!! Energy Saver appliances, Tankless water heater, alarm system, Surround Sound, Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
3725 Radford Circle
3725 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
3725 Radford Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR Updated Townhouse in Western Branch - New LVT Hardwood Floors - - Updated Counter Tops in Kitchen! - LVT flooring on first floor! - Fenced in back yard with storage shed - Close to Neighborhood YMCA - Short

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
922 Wickford Drive
922 Wickford Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1193 sqft
Wickford - Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in a desirable area of Chesapeake. Brick front, fenced backyard, and open floor plan with good sized bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian River
1 Unit Available
2517 Old Greenbrier Road
2517 Old Greenbrier Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
2517 Old Greenbrier Road Available 06/15/20 Wonderful!!! - Wonderful End Unit Townhouse!!! This house features Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer. Newer Laminate flooring through-out downstairs, Newer Carpet upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
618 Ridge Circle
618 Ridge Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
KNELLS RIDGE - 2 Master Suites in this end unit town-home! Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Open Family-room with gas fireplace, Dining room is open to patio doors and Kitchen with room for bar stools plus a pantry! FRESH paint.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2704 Big Bend Court
2704 Big Bend Court, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1324 sqft
2704 Big Bend Court Available 08/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condominium - Spacious two-bedroom condominium with first floor master bedroom and full bath Second large bedroom and full bath on second floor. Gas fireplace. Private end unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2807 Cardiff Lane
2807 Cardiff Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
ROOMY TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER POINT ELIZABETH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN , FIREPLACE, AND COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. VERY CLEAN AND HAS A PRIVATE BACK FENCED BACKYARD.

June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chesapeake rents declined slightly over the past month

Chesapeake rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,208 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest Virginia cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Portsmouth experiencing the fastest growth (+2.2%).
    • Virginia Beach, Roanoke, and Hampton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chesapeake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,208 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Chesapeake.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

