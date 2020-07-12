/
/
/
great bridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
333 Apartments for rent in Great Bridge, Chesapeake, VA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
33 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Brisa Drive
305 Brisa Court, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1656 sqft
305 Brisa Drive Available 09/01/20 Las Gaviotas - Spacious Townhouse in sought-after Las Gaviotas! 1st floor boasts formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, powder room, family room w/ wood burning fireplace & laundry closet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Mann Drive
119 Mann Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Refrigerator and Stove, Washer and Dryer as is. Lawn care provided. Water bill will be prorated with 117 Mann Drive. Gazebo in back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
639 Mill Landing
639 Mill Landing Road, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
639 Mill Landing Available 09/01/20 Cedar Mill - Fenced backyard, large kitchen. New roof, close to interstate, shopping. Pets negotiable. Property available 9/1/2020 .
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
513 Whisper Walk
513 Whisper Walk, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home located in the Grassfield school district. This stunning house features an open concept with a large kitchen, sun room, dining room, and sliding doors to the patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
432 Charleston Street
432 Charleston Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and wood floors.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
975 Speight Lyons Loop
975 Speight Lyons Loop, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
3388 sqft
Great 5 bedroom, 305 bath 2 story home with eat-in kitchen with all appliances. First floor bedroom, gas fireplace, master suite with jetted tub, 2 car attached garage and a large yard. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Reardon Court
600 Reardon Court, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2550 sqft
600 Reardon Court Available 09/10/20 Ready 09-10-2020! Cheshire Forest 5 Bedroom! Downstairs Bedroom w/Full Bath! Pet Friendly! Community Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts & More! - Exquisite 5 bedroom home in serene Cheshire Forest! Ready
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
709 Blackstone Walk
709 Blackstone Walk, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1960 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM CONDO WITH CONVERTED GARAGE. FORMER MODEL SO GARAGE IS SET UP AS THE PERFECT HOME OFFICE! VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LAMINATE FLOORING. KITCHEN W/BLACK APPLIANCES. WASHER & DRYER HOOKUPS. LOVELY FENCED BACK YARD & PATIO. SHED.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
524 San Pedro Drive
524 San Pedro Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3781 sqft
Hurry to see this beautiful all brick home in a beautiful golf course community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
935 Chattanooga Street
935 Chattanooga Street, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2444 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH HOME IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE GRASSFIELD HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. FORMAL LIVING RM, DINING RM, LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE.
Results within 1 mile of Great Bridge
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
205 Doria Trail
205 Doria Trail, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1688 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME. VERY SPACIOUS, LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC, Large backyard with updated Deck. TRULY A MUST SEE. Move in ready!
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2327 Angler Lane
2327 Angler Lane, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3898 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TWO (2) STORY TRANSITIONAL STYLE HOME - WITH ROOM FOR EVERYONE - FROG MEDIA ROOM AND/OR 6TH BEDROOM - NEW COOKTOP AND MICROWAVE - FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT - GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BEDROOM BATH - SUN ROOM - NEW TILE IN 1ST FLOOR
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
728 Hawkhurst Drive
728 Hawkhurst Drive, Chesapeake, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
2900 sqft
Check out this gorgeous upgraded home ready to move in! Home has upgraded kitchen w/all stainless steel appliances, 6 bedrooms with one having private access perfect for in-law suite. Flooring is hardwood, tile, and carpeting.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
720 River Strand
720 River Strand, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4000 sqft
FORMER AWARD WINNING HOMEARAMA HOME! ALL THE BELLS & WHISTLES, LIGHT AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING RM, FORMAL DINING RM, HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPENS TO GREAT RM W/ CATHEDAL CEILINGS, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE, 2 CAR SIDE LOAD GARAGE AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
469 Seahorse Run
469 Seahorse Run, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Condo on 2nd Floor! 2Bedrooms, Huge great rm with cathedral ceiling, Eat-In-Kitchen, Loft, & 2nd Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor! Great value, community offers, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, Boat launch, & dock! Better
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1512 Bankbury Way
1512 Bankbury Way, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6200 sqft
Entirely custom home in Prestigious Edinburgh Meadows by a Homearama Award winning builder. Exquisite attention to detail with every glance of the eye.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Inlet Quay Unit B
725 Inlet Quay, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
725 Inlet Quay Unit B Available 09/01/20 Open Floor Plan 2BR/2BA Condo in Riverwalk! - - Well maintained unit with fireplace! - HUGE master bedroom with sitting area - Community Amenities include a Pool, Park, walking trails! - Updated Wood Look
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 White Egret Cove
401 White Egret Cove, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3652 sqft
- Gorgeous custom built home with tons of upgrades and features. This beautiful Great Bridge gem offers over 3500 sqft with cathedral ceilings, hand-crafted circular stairwell, huge gourmet kitchen, and tons of comfortable living space.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Willow Point Arch
1906 Willow Point Arch, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1255 sqft
Great two story condo. Open and spacious first floor with, bar area, half bath, and laundry area. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath. Small fenced outside area with storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Great Bridge
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.