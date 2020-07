Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill business center hot tub media room online portal playground

Welcome home to Hideaway at Greenbrier Luxury Apartment Homes, perfectly located in Chesapeake, Virginia. Hideaway at Greenbrier offers one, two and three bedroom apartments, each well-appointed with a breakfast bar, private patio/balcony, den/study area, tile flooring, plush carpeting, vaulted 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans and spectacular views. You will find amazing shopping, dining and recreational activities just minutes away, giving you the perfect address for luxury apartment living in the heart of it all. Enjoy the finest apartments Chesapeake, Virginia has to offer. Come and visit Hideaway at Greenbrier Luxury Apartment Homes today!