117 Apartments For Rent Near ODU
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,190
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1036 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
Last updated March 27 at 07:16 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
6 Units Available
Larchmont-Edgewater
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1465 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with either dens or patios and modern kitchens. Great location on the Lafayette River. Community features a fitness center, yoga studio and Cyber Lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 30 at 08:41 PM
4 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
937 sqft
Hi-rise living in a historic district in Norfolk City. Carpeted units with spacious interiors, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Elevator and laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
3 Units Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated November 7 at 06:27 PM
3 Units Available
Ghent
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
2 Units Available
North Shore
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Creek Apartments in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
9 Units Available
North Shore
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1011 sqft
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$961
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
4 Units Available
Wards Corner
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1216 sqft
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Place
2806 Church Street
2806 Church Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
New townhome with a stunning open concept layout. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen includes a large bar that opens into the living area, granite counters, and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Ghent Square
207 Westoever Ave., Unit 205
207 Westover Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1026 sqft
Enjoy summer afternoons at the pool, playing tennis and/or using the association fitness facility.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Ghent
621 West Princess Anne Road - 2
621 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1535 sqft
Extremely well-maintained upstairs apartment located in the heart of Ghent.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ghent
811 Colonial Ave
811 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2900 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in the heart of Ghent. 3 floors with almost 3000 sqft all hardwood flooring throughout except 1 bedroom. 1st floor has all the living areas Kitchen, living room, and dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Ghent
805 Graydon Avenue
805 Graydon Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Situated in the highly sought after Neighborhood of Ghent, this 2nd floor condo (one of 3 units total) is in the perfect location and low maintenance. Private with large deck yet downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
West Ghent
1221 Westover Avenue
1221 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 level condo in sought-after West Ghent. This home features 3 bedrooms, each with THEIR OWN FULL BATH, one of which is located on the first floor, the other two are located on the 3rd.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Norfolk
101 Westover Ave #105
101 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1035 sqft
101 Westover Ave #105 Available 09/01/20 101 Westover Ave #105 - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor Condo.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lamberts Point
1321 W 37th Street
1321 West 37th Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1548 sqft
Very nice 3 bedrm 2.5 bath single family home minutes from ODU, NOB, Norfolk & shopping. Open floor plan with living rm and formal dining rm. Big kitchen with pantry, large LG refrig, stove, & DW, lots of counter space & cabinets.