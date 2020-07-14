Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning ice maker oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed parking yoga

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting. Enjoy a peaceful atmosphere along with access to a broad range of upscale amenities, including a resort-style pool, a cardio and strength training studio, and a community clubroom with a full catering kitchen. Our apartments also feature an array of modern fixtures, such as upgraded kitchens, in-home washers and dryers, screened porches, and spacious walk-in closets.



There are several outdoor activities near our community, with convenient access to the Great Dismal Swamp Canal, a 150-acre wooded conservation area, and numerous local parks. We are also just a short drive from more metropolitan destinations like Downtown Norfolk and Virginia Beach, which are both easily accessible via I-64 and U.S. 17. Experience the best of the country and the city when you rent at Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing.



