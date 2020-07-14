All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing

3000 Conservancy Drive · (757) 600-6721
Location

3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23323
Culpepper Landing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0540-207 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 3100-303 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 0540-104 · Avail. now

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0536-301 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,856

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
parking
yoga
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting. Enjoy a peaceful atmosphere along with access to a broad range of upscale amenities, including a resort-style pool, a cardio and strength training studio, and a community clubroom with a full catering kitchen. Our apartments also feature an array of modern fixtures, such as upgraded kitchens, in-home washers and dryers, screened porches, and spacious walk-in closets.

There are several outdoor activities near our community, with convenient access to the Great Dismal Swamp Canal, a 150-acre wooded conservation area, and numerous local parks. We are also just a short drive from more metropolitan destinations like Downtown Norfolk and Virginia Beach, which are both easily accessible via I-64 and U.S. 17. Experience the best of the country and the city when you rent at Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing.

Welcome Home –

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for one per, $400 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1, $40 for 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: 4 x 5 unit for $30

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing have any available units?
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing has 4 units available starting at $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing have?
Some of Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing is pet friendly.
Does Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing offer parking?
Yes, Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing offers parking.
Does Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing have a pool?
Yes, Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing has a pool.
Does Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing have accessible units?
No, Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing has units with dishwashers.
