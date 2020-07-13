106 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
9 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1320 sqft
The Greenbrier Mall and Crossways Shopping Center are close to this property. Community amenities include a fire pit lounge, pool, poolside bar and business center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
21 Units Available
Greenbrier East
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Culpepper Landing
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Great Bridge
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
14 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
31 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
33 Units Available
Great Bridge
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
10 Units Available
Great Bridge
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
5 Units Available
Greenbrier East
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1010 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Greenbrier West
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Indian River
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
507 Rue Marseille
507 Rue Marseille, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
507 Rue Marseille Available 10/01/20 507 Rue Marseille, Chesapeake - Available NOW - Spacious first floor one bedroom condo in Les Chateaux. Beautiful open floor plan with new Laminate flooring and a small back porch.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
618 Ridge Circle
618 Ridge Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
KNELLS RIDGE - 2 Master Suites in this end unit town-home! Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Open Family-room with gas fireplace, Dining room is open to patio doors and Kitchen with room for bar stools plus a pantry! FRESH paint.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Norfolk Highlands
2200 Engle Avenue
2200 Engle Ave, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Dream home built in 2018. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, custom soft close cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Open living room with gas fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has trey ceilings, walk in closet, and attached full bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Indian River
2517 Old Greenbrier Road
2517 Old Greenbrier Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
Wonderful!!! - Wonderful End Unit Townhouse!!! This house features Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer. Newer Laminate flooring through-out downstairs, Newer Carpet upstairs. Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and Vaulted ceiling.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier East
1905 Shady Cove Court
1905 Shady Cove Court, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Looking for a house with a pool for those hot summer days? This is the home for you. Well-maintained 2.5 bath home in established neighborhood. Large family room with gas fireplace. Large privacy wood-fenced backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Great Bridge
513 Whisper Walk
513 Whisper Walk, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom waterfront home located in the Grassfield school district. This stunning house features an open concept with a large kitchen, sun room, dining room, and sliding doors to the patio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
2437 Leytonstone Drive
2437 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1704 sqft
Well maintained end unit townhouse in the Kings Pointe at Western Branch neighborhood, located off of Gum Road near Portsmouth Blvd. East access to the inter-state systems, bases and shopping areas.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
2439 Leytonstone Drive
2439 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1727 sqft
This two story beauty will not be avaiable long. Built in 2013 this Condo resides in the Kings Pointe Community. The home is amazing in size and feels like a single family home environment.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
469 Seahorse Run
469 Seahorse Run, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Condo on 2nd Floor! 2Bedrooms, Huge great rm with cathedral ceiling, Eat-In-Kitchen, Loft, & 2nd Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor! Great value, community offers, Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, Boat launch, & dock! Better

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Edinburgh
1512 Bankbury Way
1512 Bankbury Way, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
6200 sqft
Entirely custom home in Prestigious Edinburgh Meadows by a Homearama Award winning builder. Exquisite attention to detail with every glance of the eye.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
404 Camberley Way Unit J
404 Camberley Way, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1041 sqft
404 Camberley Way Unit J Available 04/13/20 Great Condo Near Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment - First floor condo with view of tree line from private patio. Storage unit off patio. Dining room features counter with built-in cabinets below.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier West
725 Inlet Quay Unit B
725 Inlet Quay, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
725 Inlet Quay Unit B Available 09/01/20 Open Floor Plan 2BR/2BA Condo in Riverwalk! - - Well maintained unit with fireplace! - HUGE master bedroom with sitting area - Community Amenities include a Pool, Park, walking trails! - Updated Wood Look

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Culpepper Landing
612 Canoe Street
612 Canoe Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2692 sqft
This amazing home is located in the one-time Homearoma neighborhood! Built in 2014,this home has an open floor plan,gorgeous hardwood floors,a formal living room,den,plus sun room off the kitchen that leads to the patio.High end finishes.

July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Chesapeake rents increased moderately over the past month

Chesapeake rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,211 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington and Alexandria, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106 and $1,872, are the two other major cities in the state besides Chesapeake to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3% and -1.2%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Chesapeake, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,211 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

