Apartment List
/
VA
/
chesapeake
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chesapeake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Greenbrier East
36 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Opening Summer 2020 Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Greenbrier East
20 Units Available
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Greenbrier East
34 Units Available
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Indian River
23 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Culpepper Landing
6 Units Available
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Greenbrier West
10 Units Available
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Great Bridge
42 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Great Bridge
11 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1332 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Greenbrier East
6 Units Available
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1010 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Culpepper Landing
1 Unit Available
612 Canoe St
612 Canoe Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2688 sqft
Culpepper Landing - Very clean, well maintained home with 3 large bedrooms and a loft. Granite counter tops in kitchen and hardwood floors through out first floor. Large covered front porch and sun room for relaxing.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
813 Parker Road
813 Parker Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2500 sqft
Beautifully maintained home in desirable Cheshire Forest neighborhood.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3122 Old Rock St
3122 Old Rock Street, Chesapeake, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1 sqft
Modern and updated home in desirable Culpepper Landing. Open concept first floor. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and huge center island. Recently painted first floor. Second floor to be painted soon.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2439 Leytonstone Drive
2439 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1727 sqft
This two story beauty will not be avaiable long. Built in 2013 this Condo resides in the Kings Pointe Community. The home is amazing in size and feels like a single family home environment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Culpepper Landing
1 Unit Available
612 Beecher Stowe St
612 Beecher Stowe Street, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2468 sqft
This single family home was built in 2014 and is conveniently located in Culpepper Landing! With almost 2500sqft of space this property is roomy and packed with amenities including: Walk-in Closets in Every Bedroom! Open Kitchen with Island.
Results within 1 mile of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1276 sqft
At Solace, our luxury apartments are designed with every comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pepperwood Townhomes
1 Unit Available
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! At Pepperwood Townhomes, you’ll enjoy the comforts of beautiful townhomes featuring fireplaces and patios. Select from our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!The beautiful Magnolia blossom is a symbol of “splendid beauty and dignity,” and Magnolia Chase Apartments in Kempsville in Virginia Beach, definitely lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Churchland West
5 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chartwell Apartments in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Nansemond
9 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
16 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Park Crescent
21 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1138 sqft
Located in the Hampton Roads region, these modern apartments feature mod cons like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Virginia Beach Town Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Chesapeake, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chesapeake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 BedroomsChesapeake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChesapeake 3 BedroomsChesapeake Accessible ApartmentsChesapeake Apartments under $1,000Chesapeake Apartments under $700
Chesapeake Apartments under $800Chesapeake Apartments under $900Chesapeake Apartments with BalconyChesapeake Apartments with GarageChesapeake Apartments with GymChesapeake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesapeake Apartments with Parking
Chesapeake Apartments with PoolChesapeake Apartments with Washer-DryerChesapeake Cheap PlacesChesapeake Dog Friendly ApartmentsChesapeake Furnished ApartmentsChesapeake Luxury PlacesChesapeake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian River
Deep Creek NorthGreenbrier West
Western Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University