245 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA with balcony

Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Greenbrier East
20 Units Available
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Great Bridge
15 Units Available
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1287 sqft
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Greenbrier East
35 Units Available
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenbrier East
36 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Opening Summer 2020 Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Great Bridge
42 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Culpepper Landing
8 Units Available
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Great Bridge
11 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1332 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenbrier West
10 Units Available
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Indian River
24 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Greenbrier East
6 Units Available
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1010 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
205 Doria Trail
205 Doria Trail, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1688 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME. VERY SPACIOUS, LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC, Large backyard with updated Deck. TRULY A MUST SEE. Move in ready!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
341 Middle Oaks Dr
341 Middle Oaks Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse for Rent in Great Bridge - Property Id: 298756 Hey Facebook friends, I have a 2 bedroom mastersuite And 2 Full bath and 1 half bath townhouse for rent. It is approximately 1300 square feet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
319 San Roman Drive
319 San Roman Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Las Gaviotas Townhouse - Property Id: 63939 Newly renovated private 2 bedrooms 2 bath sanctuary in cul de sac with large backyard & deck for entertaining plus walking distance to shops & restaurants.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2447 Leytonstone Drive
2447 Leytonstone Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch -view of lake - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Western Branch. Enjoy a view of the lake from your private patio. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen and large pantry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
837 Shillelagh Road
837 Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3004 sqft
837 Shillelagh Road - Immaculate 3,000 sq ft home on 2 acres! 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with possible 5th bedroom.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Culpepper Landing
1 Unit Available
612 Canoe St
612 Canoe Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2688 sqft
Culpepper Landing - Very clean, well maintained home with 3 large bedrooms and a loft. Granite counter tops in kitchen and hardwood floors through out first floor. Large covered front porch and sun room for relaxing.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norfolk Highlands
1 Unit Available
1523 Linden Avenue
1523 Linden Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2176 sqft
1523 Linden Avenue Available 06/15/20 ****Beautiful 4 Bedroom with First Floor Bedroom - Located on the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach line. This home offer quick access to the all that Hampton Roads has to offer.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deep Creek South
1 Unit Available
2647 Twin Cedar Trail
2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2369 sqft
2647 Twin Cedar Trail, Chesapeake - Available 6/5 - Gorgeous single family home in an established neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Grove West
1 Unit Available
844 Shillelagh Road^^
844 Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2830 sqft
COUNTRY LIVING!!! 4 BED / 3 BATH SF HOME - COUNTRY LIVING!! 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 10 ACRES. 7 ACRES FARMLAND, 3 ACRES LAWN MAINTENANCE. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM, FIRST FLOOR MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Drum Creek Farms
1 Unit Available
2509 Drum Creek Road
2509 Drum Creek Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2552 sqft
Drum Creek Farms - This SPACIOUS 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home has an open floor plan and is located in the heart of Western Branch. Close to Chesapeake Square Mall and interstate. Neighborhood with big spaces gives it a country feel.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4113 River Breeze Circle
4113 River Breeze Circle, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2350 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Condo - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Open kitchen with eating area, bar open to large family room, dining room, fenced yard with patio. Washer/dryer included "as is", water/sewage included & front yard maintenance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier East
1 Unit Available
1307 River Birch Run S
1307 River Birch Run South, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1280 sqft
1307 River Birch Run S Available 07/01/20 GREENBRIER/RIVER BIRCH RUN - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in the heart of Greenbrier. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. Large separate dining room. Newer carpet and paint.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
618 Ridge Circle
618 Ridge Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
KNELLS RIDGE - 2 Master Suites in this end unit town-home! Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Open Family-room with gas fireplace, Dining room is open to patio doors and Kitchen with room for bar stools plus a pantry! FRESH paint.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
2046 River Pearl Way
2046 River Pearl Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
2046 River Pearl Way Available 07/01/20 2046 River Pearl Way - Single-family executive home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Exceptional condition, includes a 2-car garage, with remote openers & security system.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chesapeake, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chesapeake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

